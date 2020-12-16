Activations.

ive reached a limitation, where after purchasing an expert advisor with 5 total activations available, i installed a terminal and the expert within it on a HDD. i just upgraded to a new SSD and now i have used a second activation. is there any way to deactivate the last HDD since i am no longer using it?

also, if this works to that effect, is there any way that i can move mt5 terminal folder so i dont have to reinstall and waste another activation? if i need to clarify anything please dont hesitate to let me know. i have not worked with mt5 for more than 6 months.

 

According to the Rules -

activation is per software + hardware

so I do not think the activation may be added just because of hardware or software was changed sorry.

I can't send the files to the vps, the platform is having problems.

It's giving a direct error.

It gives the following message:

Migration failed. Check the Platform log.

How can I solve this?

 
You can't revoke activations, by returning back to older used equipment.

