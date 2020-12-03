lot size variations
MQL5 VPS has nothing to do with any lot size (because MQL5 VPS is "Metatrader in cloud").
- If you are using EA to trade with MQL5 VPS so - check the code of the EA (because EA only can change lot size);
- if you are subscribed to the signal and using MQL5 VPS for signal subscription - check MQL5 VPS journals (two log files) because it will be written there about lot sized and why it was changed (reasons: provider deposit/withdraw money from his trading account; and more).
Apparently the MLQ5 VPS has decided to change the lot size on my copy account from the correct 0.16 lots to 0.11 lots , with no change to any of the other parameters.
This appears to be an ongoing problem with this VPS. . Can this be resolved?
MQL5 VPS didn't do anything, the lot size is copied automatically and proportionally to your account's balance, leverage and currency.
Hello Eleni;
Thanks for your response
1 Signal provider lot size = 1.1lots
2 Signal providers account size = $150k usd
3 My account size = $23k usd
4 Both accounts have same margin = 500/1
Calculating my lot size 150/23 = 6.52
1.1/6.52 = 0.1687
Without rounding = 0.16
Where is the problem ?
Regards
Barry Kinsella
If it is about the signal subscription so you can calculate your lot size using this thread:
How to change the volume/lot size (many posts)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714
Besides, if the signal provider withdraw/deposit money from/to trading account (or you withdraw/deposit money from/to your trading account) so your lot size will be changed.And all the changes (the the reason about why lot size was changed) is written on the logs (in case you are using MQL5 VPS for subscription - it is written in VPS journal/logs).
- 2013.04.18
- www.mql5.com
I want to see a screenshot of your MQL5 VPS Journal, where it says the details about your account's details and the copying ration.
Hello again Eleni;
Now the VPS has stopped trading .
My last trade was on 25/11-----and some of these trades were closed by the signal provider , but have NOT been closed on my account.
The signal provider has traded on 1/12 and 2/12----none of these have appeared on my account.
Where to from here ?
Regards
Barry Kinsella
Hi Eleni
Please find files as requested.
B. Kinsella
There has been a problem with signals synchronization yesterday.
Check the forum for details.
