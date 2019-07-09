Experts: xLiquidex_V2_Mod1 - page 2
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Dear creator,
How is it going on with this potential great ea?
I emailed to you few days ago to request for premium version of this ea with more filters option, but you have not replied me as of today.
By the way, how about backtesting results and forward-testing results of this ea? Anybody can provide?
Can this ea be used on ECN / STP brokers with nice profit ? It's difficult for us to open account with DMA brokers because of big acounts requirements, and many other strict documents requirements, etc. So, only ECN and STP brokers are the ones for us as retail trades.
Waiting for your reply and further information asap.
Thanks and regards,
James
hello error on line 1755 sayjng array is our of range - the strategy tester said this
also after it places trades for a while i am getting this error
2014.10.16 07:52:05.990 xliquidex_v2_mod1 GBPUSD,M15: BUY Modify (TS) Error: OP = 1.60055 SL = 1.60055 Bid = 1.60105 Ask = 1.60132
this keeps looping on all time frames and all pairs.
Dear creator,
How is it going on with this potential great ea?
I emailed to you few days ago to request for premium version of this ea with more filters option, but you have not replied me as of today.
By the way, how about backtesting results and forward-testing results of this ea? Anybody can provide?
Can this ea be used on ECN / STP brokers with nice profit ? It's difficult for us to open account with DMA brokers because of big acounts requirements, and many other strict documents requirements, etc. So, only ECN and STP brokers are the ones for us as retail trades.
Waiting for your reply and further information asap.
Thanks and regards,
James
Hello,
Sorry for the delay. I will respond to your emails right away.
Regards
i had to find the error in the log
thanks for this ea
just trying a forward test.. in 1 half weeks (sorry the graphic info in indonesian language just google translate it tx) from 33 usd it got up to 124.57 usd
after 3 and half weeks lets just say 4 weeks it got up to 308.22 usd
this is the point i was very surprised.. is it just a coincidence...i just don't believe this, only for a week from 308 usd it just got up enormously to 9118 and it even touches around 12.000 usd
Obrigado pela EA. Eu tenho o seguinte erro no testador:
2014/08/20 17: 06: 55,858 de zero divide em 'xliquidex_v2_mod1.mq4' (542,21)
2014/08/20 17: 06: 55,858 Passar por testes parou devido a um erro crítico na EA
por favor, avise!
just trying a forward test.. in 1 half weeks (sorry the graphic info in indonesian language just google translate it tx) from 33 usd it got up to 124.57 usd
after 3 and half weeks lets just say 4 weeks it got up to 308.22 usd
this is the point i was very surprised.. is it just a coincidence...i just don't believe this, only for a week from 308 usd it just got up enormously to 9118 and it even touches around 12.000 usd
Hi, Stuuuuuuuuuuuuuupid!
You could you spend your settings of EA?
This using Demo or Real account?
The account is ECN or Normal?
What is your Broker?
All we would be happy to know this!
Yours Truly
today at big move update date 24/3/2015
for broker u must have 1 pips of spread more than 1 pips it will degrade the profits best with 0,6 spread it will more profitable,
this a micro demo acc with maximum 10 lots of pertrade if this a standard acc because of the mm it will farmore profitable,
i use m30 with no keltner channel, if use other tf its not as profitable m30 tf,
i think because i still in testing in forward test, for real acc i havent try it yet only a few days with a minimum money the same as the demo acc,
when i compare it, it almost the same as demo, maybe after 1 or 2 months of this ft i will go to real acc,
in demo i started around 33 or 39 usd for a month it goes up to about 9000 the day after it 20.000 and up and down now is 29.000 usd
the thing is, when you see the report it have a lot of minus, but the profit one exceeds the unprofitable one, you must have a good strong heart and a lot of faith
that xliquidex can profit, thats why i need more time before i go to real acc even only a start up of 30 to 40 dollar, please try it fine your setting in BT i give you a hint first
range filter above 20 , mm in 20 no tp no stoploss play around first which setting suit your broker and minimum broker stoplevel not more than 2 pips