Experts: xLiquidex_V2_Mod1

X-liquidex is an Impulsive/Volatility/Breakout Expert Advisor. It uses Range, Moving Averages and Keltner channel.

It's logics is simple yet powerful. It can best operate in time-frames that are below M30, but deep research and testings as well has to be made before it is used in the time frames.

Trade logics

Buy

  • The prices should break above the keltner channels;
  • Candle stick should be Z pips long;
  • The prices should also be above the moving average.

Sell

  • The prices should break below the keltner channels;
  • Candle stick should be Z pips long;
  • The prices should also be below the moving average.

Position management

  • Break even after A pips;
  • Trailing stop after B pips;
  • Take profit after C pips;
  • Stop loss after the position goes against you by D pips.

Author: mwema

 

Thank you for the EA. I have the following error in the tester: 

2014.08.20 17:06:55.858 zero divide in 'xliquidex_v2_mod1.mq4' (542,21)

2014.08.20 17:06:55.858 Testing pass stopped due to a critical error in the EA

please advise! 


 

Hello,

I fix the code. error was in one commented line

I think that this EA has really nice logic, but the it is hard to backtest as Historical Data are only on M1 level. On the real account the prices are jumping in few seconds, not only on M1 level. With attached settings I had best settings. Also Trailing distance lowered to 1 is very benefinitial, but I think for real account this paramater has to be increased. On real account I have only loss, so test it on the demo account at first

I am using IC Market True ECN with commission 5.50USD per lot

 
Hello,


with your fixed version of the EA I get following comment:

Cannot open file 'C:\Documents and Settings\Administrator\Application Data\MetaQuotes\Terminal\069DCC913E50DF3905EAC6DF0DF3C8AF\MQL4\indicators\Keltner Channels.ex4' [2]


Do you have an idea for this trouble?


Thanks in advance.

 
Hello,

Kindly add the Keltner_Channel attached in the indicators directory.

Kind Regards

 
Hello,


Kindly use a true DMA like amifx.com and do not use an ECN.

Kind Regards

 
Hello,


do you see the comment of Expert above??  ....MQL4\indicators\Keltner Channels.ex4'

the indi is named "keltner_channels" but in the comment it is named "Keltner Channels". Is that the trouble?

 
Hello,

nope, C:\Documents and Settings\Administrator\Application Data\MetaQuotes\Terminal\069DCC913E50DF3905EAC6DF0DF3C8AF\MQL4\indicators\ is where to place the indicator.

Kind Regards

 
Change assignment operator from '/=' to '|=' for lines (542,21) and (612,17). Re-compile...
 

hello error on line 1755 sayjng array is our of range - the strategy tester said this

also after it places trades for a while i am getting this error 

2014.10.16 07:52:05.990 xliquidex_v2_mod1 GBPUSD,M15: BUY Modify (TS) Error:  OP = 1.60055  SL = 1.60055  Bid = 1.60105  Ask = 1.60132

this keeps looping on all time frames and all pairs. 

I have tried it on two brokers and i get the same errors
 
2014.10.16 07:32:53.878 array out of range in 'xliquidex_v2_mod1.mq4' (1755,25)

i had to find the error in the log 

thanks for this ea 


