Experts: xLiquidex_V2_Mod1
Thank you for the EA. I have the following error in the tester:
2014.08.20 17:06:55.858 zero divide in 'xliquidex_v2_mod1.mq4' (542,21)
2014.08.20 17:06:55.858 Testing pass stopped due to a critical error in the EA
please advise!
Hello,
I fix the code. error was in one commented line
I think that this EA has really nice logic, but the it is hard to backtest as Historical Data are only on M1 level. On the real account the prices are jumping in few seconds, not only on M1 level. With attached settings I had best settings. Also Trailing distance lowered to 1 is very benefinitial, but I think for real account this paramater has to be increased. On real account I have only loss, so test it on the demo account at first
I am using IC Market True ECN with commission 5.50USD per lot
Hello,
with your fixed version of the EA I get following comment:
Cannot open file 'C:\Documents and Settings\Administrator\Application Data\MetaQuotes\Terminal\069DCC913E50DF3905EAC6DF0DF3C8AF\MQL4\indicators\Keltner Channels.ex4' [2]
Do you have an idea for this trouble?
Thanks in advance.
Hello,
Kindly add the Keltner_Channel attached in the indicators directory.
Kind Regards
Hello,
Kindly use a true DMA like amifx.com and do not use an ECN.
Kind Regards
Hello,
do you see the comment of Expert above?? ....MQL4\indicators\Keltner Channels.ex4'
the indi is named "keltner_channels" but in the comment it is named "Keltner Channels". Is that the trouble?
Hello,
nope, C:\Documents and Settings\Administrator\Application Data\MetaQuotes\Terminal\069DCC913E50DF3905EAC6DF0DF3C8AF\MQL4\indicators\ is where to place the indicator.
Kind Regards
hello error on line 1755 sayjng array is our of range - the strategy tester said this
also after it places trades for a while i am getting this error
2014.10.16 07:52:05.990 xliquidex_v2_mod1 GBPUSD,M15: BUY Modify (TS) Error: OP = 1.60055 SL = 1.60055 Bid = 1.60105 Ask = 1.60132
this keeps looping on all time frames and all pairs.
i had to find the error in the log
thanks for this ea
xLiquidex_V2_Mod1:
X-liquidex is an Impulsive/Volatility/Breakout Expert Advisor. It uses Range, Moving Averages and Keltner channel.
It's logics is simple yet powerful. It can best operate in time-frames that are below M30, but deep research and testings as well has to be made before it is used in the time frames.
Trade logics
Buy
Sell
Position management
Author: mwema