Experts: Mission Impossible Power Two Open Version

Mission Impossible Power Two Open Version

Author: Szymon Palczynski

 
Szymon Palczynski:
TYLISHA RAY:
Idk help

What problem? :)

 
This setting is for GBP USD in time period M15 for the last month

2020 10 01 to 2020 11 07

It looks good, we should see how it behaves in the demo and in the real account




 
jagomez:
I've been looking at the code and I can't figure out what the strategy is to enter a buy or sell order, could you please explain it?
I want to understand how it works and what indicators you use to make the decision to buy or sell

Note!

... open version - no strategy. 

It only demonstrates the possibilities of the multiplier.
 
Well, I am more amazed at how it works and gives some benefit
 
Would this work on a real account, or would everything be lost? , you who are the creator you believe?
 

EURAUD M15


 

EURGBP M15


