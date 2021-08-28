Experts: Mission Impossible Power Two Open Version - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I watched the code and seems interesting. The results can be promising using decent settings.
Not being a coder, but maybe can you give us more details how this EA works?
1) How he close all order? What are the rules? I saw it moves TP, the more order are placed, the more TP is moved.
2) In code i saw "multiplier" and "power". Whats the difference?
3) I saw the steps are not placed at fixed distance? What would be the rules applied to step distance?
Thank you in advance!
I watched the code and seems interesting. The results can be promising using decent settings.
Not being a coder, but maybe can you give us more details how this EA works?
1) How he close all order? What are the rules? I saw it moves TP, the more order are placed, the more TP is moved.
2) In code i saw "multiplier" and "power". Whats the difference?
3) I saw the steps are not placed at fixed distance? What would be the rules applied to step distance?
Thank you in advance!
Hi,
I wrote one of the best multipliers. The rest is irrelevant :) For those who know each other ...
Hi,
I wrote one of the best multipliers. The rest is irrelevant :) For those who know each other ...
Well, personally i dont understand this kind of atitude. Posting code so everyone could see or use, but not giving details or show the reasoning behind the functions.. makes me wonder.
You posted just to say "i wrote the best multiplier"..? I wouldnt have asked if is not relevant.. and i really dont know you, so the last part, it just makes no sense..
Cheers!
Well, personally i dont understand this kind of atitude. Posting code so everyone could see or use, but not giving details or show the reasoning behind the functions.. make me wonder.
You posted just to say "i wrote the best multiplier".. I wouldnt have asked if is not relevant.. and i really dont know you, so the last past is just makes no sense..
Cheers!
Do not be mad at me. I don't want to promote this code. I showed a specific function and that's it.
Greetings
On EURUSD, for example, I tried from February 20, 2015 to today and I saw a maximum of € 4000 of DDMax but also a gain of € 28846. The ratio between Gain and DDMax is 28846/4000 = 7.2 in less than 5 years. Compliments!
My forward test results since 23 November 2020.
Thanks :)