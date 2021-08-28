Experts: Mission Impossible Power Two Open Version - page 2

I watched the code and seems interesting. The results can be promising using decent settings.

Not being a coder, but maybe can you give us more details how this EA works?


1) How he close all order? What are the rules? I saw it moves TP, the more order are placed, the more TP is moved.

2) In code i saw "multiplier" and "power". Whats the difference?

3) I saw the steps are not placed at fixed distance? What would be the rules applied to step distance?


 Hi,

I wrote one of the best multipliers. The rest is irrelevant :) For those who know each other ...

 
Szymon Palczynski:

 Hi,

I wrote one of the best multipliers. The rest is irrelevant :) For those who know each other ...

Well, personally i dont understand this kind of atitude. Posting code so everyone could see or use, but not giving details or show the reasoning behind the functions.. makes me wonder.
You posted just to say "i wrote the best multiplier"..? I wouldnt have asked if is not relevant.. and i really dont know you, so the last part, it just makes no sense..

Cheers!

 
Do not be mad at me. I don't want to promote this code.  I showed a specific function and that's it. 

Greetings

 
Well personally among the many martingales I have seen in my life this is truly the best. But it certainly suffers from strong DDMax.
On EURUSD, for example, I tried from February 20, 2015 to today and I saw a maximum of € 4000 of DDMax but also a gain of € 28846. The ratio between Gain and DDMax is 28846/4000 = 7.2 in less than 5 years. Compliments!
 
Very nice. Perfect engine room driving my strategy. Optimization and back-testing are key for me.
 

My forward test results since 23 November 2020.

 
Can this EA be used in the USA? It just seems like its  hedging.. but i dont know :) thnx :)
 
Don't worry about what people say.
In my humble opinion you are a genius.
Keep it up.
Thanks
 
Thanks :)

