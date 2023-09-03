EA Download Error - page 2
I am not using MT5 Vps, I am using forexvps.net, as on there i can run multiple accounts on the same VPS.
i do have the VPS tab on my MT5,
I am using build 2663 version 5.00
I have attached the journal tab on from my terminal.
Yes my windows is 64 bit
Same with me: it is not MQL5 VPS.
It is external VPS but from different VPS provider (it is not from forexvps.net; I am using VPS from vpsforex ... but it may be similar).
And I updated now my MT5, and I still have VPS tab:
I have VPS too.
And I installed EA which I bought.
I installed it right now -
EA was installed, and I have it in the Market folder in Navigator:
So, everything is working on VPS but you need 64-bit OS:
And it is my proof that I bought this product which I installed right now (I mean: money already came to MQL5 Market):
It is my proof that I have Internet Explorer version 11 and everything is fine with the settings of IE:
It is my proof that I sucessfully login to Community tab by my login (not by my email):
The only thing I do not understand is the following: why you are having this "frozen" ... means - you did not install this product yet, and you can cancel it with refund because of that?
Or you bought it today and it is too early to install now?
----------------
You can try tomorrow (repeat everything which I posted as an example about HowTo).
I have a 64 bit operating syustem
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
invalid license EA
Sergey Golubev, 2020.11.02 08:13
I reported to the service desk now with the link to this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/354659/page2
They may check about the following: it is the general issue for VPS, or you are doing something wrong for example.
And you are using external VPS (same with me) .. so - it may be something wrong with your VPS or your Metatrader for example (because I am using VPS and I do not have this issue sorry).
not sure what is happening with this thead lol, i saw your other reply and now its gone, but i have a 64 buit operating system and bought the EA about a month ago, see images attached. I have already successfully used the EA on my VPS and personal computer, so I dont understand why it isnt working
I reported to the service desk about similar issue for the other user (because this user uploaded all log files and all screenshots as the proofs).
And you are using external VPS (same with me) .. so - it may be something wrong with your VPS or your Metatrader for example (because I am using VPS and I do not have this issue sorry).
what proofs do you need from me to submit a post to the service desk? as i have tried numerous times and havent heard back from them in over a month
All the technical issues should be discussed on the forum.
This is my personal announcement about the proofs: post #26
And this is the example about it: one user already provided all the proofs (on this forum page), and I have sent a request to the service desk to check about
(I do not expect quick reply from the service desk, but if I can not find any error by myself so I can make a ticket to the service desk for example).