VPS migration is not working ! please help
You should login to Metatrader using your trading account which is accosiated with MQL5 VPS (because MQL5 VPs is per trading account).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.10.04 19:17
You must log in into the trading account that you want to synchronize with your MQL5 VPS, this is not your active account.
The active account is the one that you see in the upper left corner of your MT4 terminal.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can't migrate my VPS on MT5 (migration is disabled)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.09.08 00:42
Make sure you are logged in into your MQL5 account with your username and not your email.
Also check that you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer and try again.
You should login to Metatrader using your trading account which is accosiated with MQL5 VPS (because MQL5 VPs is per trading account).
Thanks for replying
Already did that and I get the same issue repeatedly.
I have the latest version of IE and I am logged in with my MQL5 correctly using my username. But I still getting the same problem.
Your error (according to what I am reading on the forum) are coming because of the following:
- the people are using trading account which is the different from the trading account they subscribed to MQL5 VPS
- VPS is not read ... it means: the user subscribed right now< it may be necessary to wait, and check the status on the webpages:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
and
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aymenbasra/hosting
- Community login in Metatrader - many people are using their email instead of login; so - your login is aymenbasra
It is all possible reason which I know.
You can check everything once again because you only knows about your Community login, your Internet Explorer version (I have 11 version of IE) and so on.
----------------
- read this thread for more details: VPS can not migrate
and
- read this post about which information is requited for discussion about possible issue on the forum: #26
Your error (according to what I am reading on the forum) are coming because of the following:
- the people are using trading account which is the different from the trading account they subscribed to MQL5 VPS
- VPS is not read ... it means: the user subscribed right now< it may be necessary to wait, and check the status on the webpages:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
and
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aymenbasra/hosting
- Community login in Metatrader - many people are using their email instead of login; so - your login is aymenbasra
It is all possible reason which I know.
You can check everything once again because you only knows about your Community login, your Internet Explorer version (I have 11 version of IE) and so on.
----------------
read this thread for more details: VPS can not migrate
I have IE 11 on my pc and working correctly, I am logged to MQL5 in the terminal and can buy things from the market, I am using the same account of MQL5 and the same trading account that I registered the VPS with. How can it be not ready yet ? I registered the VPS about 20 hours ago, also I activated my free 1 day VPS on another account, and still having the same problem with both accounts !
Make sure you are using your aymenbasra MQL5 account login.
Restart your computer and terminal and try again.
Try on another computer if you can, this is a problem on your side.
Do you actually have any indicators or EAs on the terminal that you are trying to migrate?
Make sure you are using your aymenbasra MQL5 account login.
Restart your computer and terminal and try again.
Try on another computer if you can, this is a problem on your side.
Already did that
I know it is on my side but I can't find the cause I tried everything on this website and youtube and it is not fixed.
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Hello everyone, I have MT5 and yesterday subscribed to 1 month vps for 15$ and when I reach the migration step I be unable to select any choice neither click the " migrate ", it tells in the details that " status: stopped ", I tried everything like rebooting my computer and restarting my terminal, even changing the account and the server and I still having the same problem !
Servers I tried:
London 06
Amsterdam 02
Any help please ?