I can not stop/cancel my MT4 VPS
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I have rented MQL5 VPS with my free minutes included in my account and now I can not cancel or stop it anymore.
I am logged into the same IC Markets account and same MQL5 account on terminal ... but I can not do any modifications to it.
Help anyone !