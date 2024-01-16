fail to migrate after synchronising
frfranci:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
[Solved] VPS problem (January 2024)
Alexey Petrov, 2024.01.15 11:54
If you have a problem with starting, please open the "Hosting" section in your MQL5 profile from the left and then restart the VPS from the context menu (click gear icon).
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Hello everyone, I have MT5 and yesterday subscribed to 1 month vps for 15$ and when I reach the migration step I be unable to select any choice neither click the " migrate ", it tells in the details that " status: stopped ", I tried everything like rebooting my computer and restarting my terminal.
how to fix this