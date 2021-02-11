Error on EA after migrating

Hello, today when i made some changes in the setup of my EAs and migrated to VPS it stopped to works with the error 546, like image below:



I already tried to change the configuration back and got same error. I tried to change server on VPS, but still no success.


The EAs and VPS was running for more than 2 months without any problems, and no changes in the code were made.


Anyone can help me, please?


Thanks.



--------------------Edit------------------


Just found another messages of error:



--------------Edit 2----------------------


Tried to update version of my local mt5 but still getting the same error:



 

I have to same error!!!!


Robert

 
Same issue
 

Yes same here....

 
Same here
 

Same here.

VPS > Experts shows this over and over:

2021.02.10 18:00:00.826 Cairo MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) Cairo MT5 | Waiting for signal...
2021.02.10 18:00:00.826 Kyoto MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) Kyoto MT5 | Waiting for signal...
2021.02.10 18:00:00.827 Cairo MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) Cairo MT5 | Waiting for signal...
2021.02.10 18:20:19.650 Cairo MT5 cannot load executable module 'Cairo MT5.ex5' from 'C:\Hosting\instances\[ID]\MQL5\' subfolder
2021.02.10 18:20:19.654 Kyoto MT5 cannot load executable module 'Kyoto MT5.ex5' from 'C:\Hosting\instances\ [ID] \MQL5\' subfolder
2021.02.10 18:20:19.660 Cairo MT5 cannot load executable module 'Cairo MT5.ex5' from 'C:\Hosting\instances\ [ID] \MQL5\' subfolder

VPS > Journal shows:

2021.02.10 23:08:03.414 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2779 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.02.10 23:08:03.415 Terminal Windows Server 2016 build 14393, Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, 52   63 Gb memory, 402   446 Gb disk, IE 11, RDP, UAC, Admin, GMT+1
2021.02.10 23:08:03.415 Terminal C:\Hosting\instances\[ID]
2021.02.10 23:08:03.415 Terminal launched with C:\Hosting\instances\[ID]\start.ini
2021.02.10 23:08:03.447 Experts loading of Cairo MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) failed [546]
2021.02.10 23:08:03.452 Experts loading of Kyoto MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) failed [546]
2021.02.10 23:08:03.457 Experts loading of Cairo MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) failed [546]

Even worse: The VPS screen says the Migration was successful! There is no indication of error unless you check the Journal yourself. That's not good :(

This also made me realize that there is zero support for the VPS -- the chatbot is 100% unhelpful and there is no way to get in touch with the VPS team?

To be honest, that is not what I expected from a paid service by the very makers of the terminal.

 
Same issue..
 

I already migrated from the server, migrated to another account of another broker server and the same error.


2021.02.10 22:51:19.704 Virtual Hosting no main window found

2021.02.10 22:41:43.215 XXXXX cannot load executable module 'XXXXXX.ex5' from 'C:\Hosting\instances\2820ADE10DD19779AA313154DEC9D45B\MQL5\' subfolder

 

I tried changing to a different server in the hopes that they might run an older build still, but that failed as well.

Would really like to see a postmortem analysis on this - how can this happen? Was the new build not tested?

 
Tried to recompile my EAs in the new version after update, local and cloud compiling, and migrate again but still no luck, getting the same error.

And like Matthias said, its very frustrating that there is no place to get support on vps service and I really expected the minimum support on a paid service.

Also, is it really true that the migration returns a successful message, you have to take a little closer looking to see that some error occurred, which is something kind worrying.
 

Yup.


VPS > Details:

VPS > Journal:

2021.02.11 00:47:57.787 Terminal shutdown with 0
2021.02.11 00:51:12.818 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2779 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.02.11 00:51:12.819 Terminal Windows Server 2016 build 14393, Intel Xeon  E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, 52   63 Gb memory, 402   446 Gb disk, IE 11, RDP, UAC, Admin, GMT+1
2021.02.11 00:51:12.819 Terminal C:\Hosting\instances\[ID]
2021.02.11 00:51:12.819 Terminal launched with C:\Hosting\instances\ [ID] \start.ini
2021.02.11 00:51:12.852 Experts loading of Cairo MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) failed [546]
2021.02.11 00:51:12.857 Experts loading of Kyoto MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) failed [546]
2021.02.11 00:51:12.862 Experts loading of Cairo MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) failed [546]

