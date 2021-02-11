Error on EA after migrating
I have to same error!!!!
Robert
Yes same here....
Same here.
VPS > Experts shows this over and over:
2021.02.10 18:00:00.826 Cairo MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) Cairo MT5 | Waiting for signal...
2021.02.10 18:00:00.826 Kyoto MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) Kyoto MT5 | Waiting for signal...
2021.02.10 18:00:00.827 Cairo MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) Cairo MT5 | Waiting for signal...
2021.02.10 18:20:19.650 Cairo MT5 cannot load executable module 'Cairo MT5.ex5' from 'C:\Hosting\instances\[ID]\MQL5\' subfolder
2021.02.10 18:20:19.654 Kyoto MT5 cannot load executable module 'Kyoto MT5.ex5' from 'C:\Hosting\instances\ [ID] \MQL5\' subfolder
2021.02.10 18:20:19.660 Cairo MT5 cannot load executable module 'Cairo MT5.ex5' from 'C:\Hosting\instances\ [ID] \MQL5\' subfolder
VPS > Journal shows:
2021.02.10 23:08:03.414 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2779 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.02.10 23:08:03.415 Terminal Windows Server 2016 build 14393, Intel Xeon E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, 52 63 Gb memory, 402 446 Gb disk, IE 11, RDP, UAC, Admin, GMT+1
2021.02.10 23:08:03.415 Terminal C:\Hosting\instances\[ID]
2021.02.10 23:08:03.415 Terminal launched with C:\Hosting\instances\[ID]\start.ini
2021.02.10 23:08:03.447 Experts loading of Cairo MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) failed [546]
2021.02.10 23:08:03.452 Experts loading of Kyoto MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) failed [546]
2021.02.10 23:08:03.457 Experts loading of Cairo MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) failed [546]
Even worse: The VPS screen says the Migration was successful! There is no indication of error unless you check the Journal yourself. That's not good :(
This also made me realize that there is zero support for the VPS -- the chatbot is 100% unhelpful and there is no way to get in touch with the VPS team?
To be honest, that is not what I expected from a paid service by the very makers of the terminal.
I already migrated from the server, migrated to another account of another broker server and the same error.
2021.02.10 22:51:19.704 Virtual Hosting no main window found
2021.02.10 22:41:43.215 XXXXX cannot load executable module 'XXXXXX.ex5' from 'C:\Hosting\instances\2820ADE10DD19779AA313154DEC9D45B\MQL5\' subfolder
I tried changing to a different server in the hopes that they might run an older build still, but that failed as well.
Would really like to see a postmortem analysis on this - how can this happen? Was the new build not tested?
Yup.
VPS > Details:
VPS > Journal:
2021.02.11 00:47:57.787 Terminal shutdown with 0
2021.02.11 00:51:12.818 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2779 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.02.11 00:51:12.819 Terminal Windows Server 2016 build 14393, Intel Xeon E5-1620 v3 @ 3.50GHz, 52 63 Gb memory, 402 446 Gb disk, IE 11, RDP, UAC, Admin, GMT+1
2021.02.11 00:51:12.819 Terminal C:\Hosting\instances\[ID]
2021.02.11 00:51:12.819 Terminal launched with C:\Hosting\instances\ [ID] \start.ini
2021.02.11 00:51:12.852 Experts loading of Cairo MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) failed [546]
2021.02.11 00:51:12.857 Experts loading of Kyoto MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) failed [546]
2021.02.11 00:51:12.862 Experts loading of Cairo MT5 (EURUSD+,H1) failed [546]
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, today when i made some changes in the setup of my EAs and migrated to VPS it stopped to works with the error 546, like image below:
I already tried to change the configuration back and got same error. I tried to change server on VPS, but still no success.
The EAs and VPS was running for more than 2 months without any problems, and no changes in the code were made.
Anyone can help me, please?
Thanks.
--------------------Edit------------------
Just found another messages of error:
--------------Edit 2----------------------
Tried to update version of my local mt5 but still getting the same error: