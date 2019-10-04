Can't Migrate VPS
Danica Atienza:
Hi! I just need help. I register and subscribe for a vps. VPS is not working and says it needs migration. when I right click the VPS server in the MT4 terminal, there only to options appeared "details" and 'Journals".
I do know how to fix it. You're help is really appreciated. Thank you :)
You must log in into the trading account that you want to synchronize with your MQL5 VPS, this is not your active account.
The active account is the one that you see in the upper left corner of your MT4 terminal.
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Hi! I just need help. I register and subscribe for a vps. VPS is not working and says it needs migration. when I right click the VPS server in the MT4 terminal, there only to options appeared "details" and 'Journals".
I do know how to fix it. You're help is really appreciated. Thank you :)