I want to report an error in signal copying
I have follower reporting that my signal is broken and his broker can't follow the orders recieving the message "skippet as no symbol found "
I have a hint that my mt5 is trading the symbol is "winz20" in "OramaDTVM-Server" and at genial the ticker is all caps "WINZ20". idk.
Can someone provide some information or could investigate this further?
ps. I have already open a service desk for this issue and the previous response was:
If the signal subscriber's broker doesn't offer the same symbol and it can't be mapped correctly, there is nothing to be done except of using another broker.
Suggest him/her alternative broker/server setups.
Hello Eleni, thanks for the suggestion, I've told him already to use the same broker to ensure maximum compatibility.
Previous to 14 October we where trading the symbol old contract "WINV20"seamless since this day we had an contract rollover to "WINZ20 " and the error is happening now.
My signal subscriber told me he has the ticker "WINZ20" in his symbol list and it seems to be the same symbol properties in both brokers.
I've open already a ticket to both brokers "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" and "OramaDTVM-Server", but unfortunately I've lost the signal subscriber for late response.
I hope there are improvements in signal copy from mql5 services, after all we know that both symbols ticker exist and should be the same in these brokers.
Best regards
"skipped as no symbol found" is not an error.
It is standard feature of the Signal system namely mapping.
For example:
It is related to symbol mapping:
----------------
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
Example:
1. "Position USDCAD skipped as no symbol found".
Because the broker is having USDCAD and USDCADc (for example).
----------------
It is strongly recommended to use same broker with the signal provider.
I do understand there is differences in "USDCAD and USDCADc" or "Gold and XAAUUSD", in our case both brokers have the same symbol "WINZ20" and he has it active in his symbol list too.
Some days ago we used to trade the old contract "WINV20" and it was all good.
Best regards
Why in my terminal is "winz20" all lowercase and in my signal page is "WINZ20" ? Maybe this is the error, my client try is receiving all caps stock "WINZ20" and his broker fail to recognize it as "winz20"...
Best regards
I doubt that he is using the exact same symbol.
Also is not advisable to use uknown brokers as a signal provider, because this maximizes such issues.In any case they will not change the system to fit one case, so I recommend to use another broker/server setup.
This is not a "fit one case" it may be useful for any signal provider.
My hint for the Metaquotes Engineers is
In my trading terminal (mt5) is "winz20" all lowercase and at my signal page is "WINZ20"
Maybe my client is receiving all lowercase "winz20" and his broker fail to recognize it as "WINZ20" or vise versa.
I've lost the subscriber already, he was not able to copy just when my systems where making profits. Please Metaquotes engineers, someone investigate this further.
Why the symbol mapping is failing?
Best regards
How do you know that in the subscriber's broker the symbol is WINZ20 or winz20?
Have you seen a screenshot?
What I am saying is that nobody will bother to check this individual case, mapping is working 70-80% of the time, but doesn't work with strange suffixes or some indexes and your case is an index.
Hello Eleni I have confirmed the symbol at his broker is "WINZ20" and you are right it's an cfd index , the screenshot is below.
He also send me the log files
CS 0 09:59:50.611 Signal '120580': signal provider performed deal #5042696 buy 1 WINZ20 at 98905 LF 0 09:59:50.611 Signal '120580': signal copying for 'WINZ20' is prohibited QF 2 09:59:50.611 Signal '120580': deal #5042696 buy 1 WINZ20 at 98905 skipped as no symbol found HL 0 10:39:12.026 Signal '120580': signal copying for 'WINZ20' is prohibited FG 2 10:39:12.026 Signal '120580': cannot update position, symbol WINZ20 not found QG 0 10:39:12.176 Signal '120580': signal provider performed deal #5044817 sell 1 WINZ20 at 99640
Has he enabled this symbol in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols?
He must make sure that the symbol is enabled there and has a yellow/gold color to it.
The 'signal copying for 'WINZ20' is prohibited' message is strange and may indicate the absense of the symbol in his trading account.
