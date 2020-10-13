The official Ea bought shows deduction, but there is no EA in the purchase
login to Community folder using your login - not your email (your login is zhangzhongpeng)
I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.21 13:36
Make sure -
- that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
- that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
- that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email.
- that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).
----------------
I know how to use this, but this happened to the one I bought today. I don't know why, and I'm asking the service desk for details.
If you know how to use so it means that you already made a login to Community tab with your forum login/pass -
and you van check it in the journal in Metatrader:
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.16 15:42
...
Example with Community tab.
I filled Community tab with my forum login and forum password, and I can check/prove it by reading the logs/journal.
It is from my MT5:
It is from my MT4:
If you filled Community tab in correct way so you should have the same in the journal (but you will have 'davidxhy' instead of 'newdigital').
...
And if you are sure that money already came from your UnionPay to mql5 portal (it may take few days for that) so - try to find your product using search:
----------------
Some examples -
Sergey Golubev , 2019.02.17 09:42
I enter the product name in the search in the Metatrader (on which this product will be installed) and click on the search -
--------------
I see the search results, and I click on the link with the product -
and see the following (instead of Test there will be a Demo) -
I press and install (in my case, this is a demo version, since I did not buy) -
In the official mql5, there is no EA, and it shows that the charge has been deducted. Why is it not in the purchase? Who knows what is the reason? I asked the service desk, but Zhan Shi did not reply to me. Anyone who is enthusiastic sees to help me, I use UnionPay to operate.
Read my posts above about how to.
