I do error and Ihave been debt twice the same month for the same VPS
You can move your VPS subscription from one trading account to an other one (once in a week; both accounts are within MT4, or both accounts are within MT5).
Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.09 09:24
You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another. Go to your Profile >> Hosting >> Move :
Where please can I found the service desk?
If you will write to them so please provide all the technical information for them.
I'm sorry, very sorry,I do a mistake. I have been debt one time and not two.
It is because when I pay by master card in the bank account it appears "card payment" and this time it was "Limassol payment" with another amount, but when I verify there is only one payment. Sorry.
Besides the bot in the virtual VPS is working. I have been before several VPS but the virtual is disturbing.
So, this message was an usefulness mistake which need to be erased. But I have appreciated this useful forum and particularly the help of Sergey which I thanks very much
I accidentally canceled the VPS. Is it possible to return it again or do I have to pay again?
Please someone help me what should I do?
thank you
I found some information from admins related to it:
Cancel subscription-
Slava , 2019.02.20 07:45If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
And the duration of the previous VPS will be returned to my account?
I need a VPS now
Do I have to buy a VPS again or can I use the previous one?
But the acc. XTB Demo: 1123197026 don't work with the bot. So I have try to changed this acc for a XM.COM-Demo 2 N°: 9185518 and my bank account??? have been debt by Limassol of 15.72 EUR while my VPS was still valid !!! Why is it possible? I did not give ma bank account.
I don't understand, why I have been debt of this two amounts instead of one, there is abuse. and above all,the VPS don't work I canot have the EURUSD and the GPSUSD to try my bots.
Is it normal ? I don't know where I do error. But I need help for my bots to works on VPS and I want also to be refund of 18 $. Thanks in advance.
F. Casado