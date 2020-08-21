I do error and Ihave been debt twice the same month for the same VPS

The 2020.08.14 I have paid by Master Card for a month, Payment N°: 7445455  for virtual hosting on 'MQL5 Frankfurt 01', tariff #4 to have a VPS for a month to try a bot on a demo account.

But the acc. XTB Demo: 1123197026 don't work with the bot. So I have try to changed this acc for a XM.COM-Demo 2 N°: 9185518 and my bank account??? have been debt by Limassol of 15.72 EUR while my VPS was still valid !!! Why is it possible? I did not give ma bank account.

I don't understand, why I have been debt of this two amounts instead of one, there is abuse. and above all,the VPS don't work I canot have the EURUSD and the GPSUSD to try my bots.

Is it normal ?  I don't know where I do error. But I need help for my bots to works on VPS and I want also to be refund of 18 $. Thanks in advance.

F. Casado
You can move your VPS subscription from one trading account to an other one (once in a week; both accounts are within MT4, or both accounts are within MT5).

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.09 09:24


You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another. Go to your Profile >> Hosting >> Move :

As to the money so - write to the service desk.
 
Sergey Golubev:

I think Ido that but my banc account has been debt of 15 eur. I think that I'm going to sait to my bank that I have been debt whithout my consent. So if I'm refund My VPS risk to be cancelled while I have paid for it 18 $ by master card ?
 
Where please can I found the service desk?
 
fc29:
Where please can I found the service desk?
"Contacts and requests" link on the bottom of this page.
If you will write to them so please provide all the technical information for them.
 

I'm sorry, very sorry,I do a mistake. I have been debt one time and not two.

It is because when I pay by master card in the bank account it appears "card payment" and this time it was "Limassol payment" with another amount, but when I verify there is only one payment. Sorry.

Besides the bot in the virtual VPS is working. I have been before several VPS but the virtual is disturbing.

So, this message was an usefulness mistake which need to be erased. But I have appreciated this useful forum and particularly the help of Sergey which I thanks very much

 
I accidentally canceled the VPS. Is it possible to return it again or do I have to pay again?

Please someone help me what should I do?

thank you

 
45044275:


I found some information from admins related to it:

Cancel subscription-  

 

Slava , 2019.02.20 07:45

If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
 
45044275:

If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
 
Sergey Golubev:
I need a VPS now

Do I have to buy a VPS again or can I use the previous one?

