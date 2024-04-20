VPS Payment Issue: I am unable to make a payment since 7.8.20

New comment
 

Hello!

Could someone please assist me with the issue of making a $15 VPS rental payment? This has been an unresolved issue since 7.8.20

1. What payment method do you want to use?

I tried all of my payment options with Paypal (4 cards and my bank account), but they all failed for some reason with plenty of available funds for the $15 purchase.

2. Are there enough funds in your wallet or card?
Yes

3. Please provide the accurate error message text and attach a screenshot for more visibility.
***

4. If you want to buy a product or a signal, provide its name and the link to it.
Virtual Hosting Service $15 / 1 Month

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps


Am I able to send the payment to mql5 directly via Paypal for the $15 VPS hosting plan? 


Could someone please assist me with this matter at your earliest convenience?


Thanks in advance!

 
luckyducky:

Hello!

Could someone please assist me with the issue of making a $15 VPS rental payment? This has been an unresolved issue since 7.8.20

1. What payment method do you want to use?

I tried all of my payment options with Paypal (4 cards and my bank account), but they all failed for some reason with plenty of available funds for the $15 purchase.

2. Are there enough funds in your wallet or card?
Yes

3. Please provide the accurate error message text and attach a screenshot for more visibility.
Please see the screenshot for error message

https://prnt.sc/te4j2u 

4. If you want to buy a product or a signal, provide its name and the link to it.
Virtual Hosting Service $15 / 1 Month

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps


Am I able to send the payment to mql5 directly via Paypal for the $15 VPS hosting plan? 


Could someone please assist me with this matter at your earliest convenience?


Thanks in advance!

Its easier to deposit the necessary funds here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/luckyducky/accounting/choosein

and then use the MQL5 way of payment on the left to complete your purchase.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Its easier to deposit the necessary funds here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/luckyducky/accounting/choosein

and then use the MQL5 way of payment on the left to complete your purchase.




Hi Eleni! Thx for your reply! :)

I was able to make my deposit onto mql5 as you suggested and that worked for purchasing the VPS.

Thanks for your help with this deposit issue!

Kind regards! :)

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Its easier to deposit the necessary funds here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/luckyducky/accounting/choosein

and then use the MQL5 way of payment on the left to complete your purchase.




Hi Eleni! Quick question...Does the $15 VPS work like a normal one (to run some MT4 platforms for demo testing)? If so, could you please tell me how do I logon to it?

 
luckyducky:


Hi Eleni! Quick question...Does the $15 VPS work like a normal one (to run some MT4 platforms for demo testing)? If so, could you please tell me how do I logon to it?

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286257/page27#comment_17258554

 
Hello! Am I able to transfer my newly purchased vps on a different MT4 account? I would like to use the same broker but a different trading account number (than the demo account I selected initially when I got the vps a few hours ago) ?
 
luckyducky:
Hello! Am I able to transfer my newly purchased vps on a different MT4 account? I would like to use the same broker but a different trading account number (than the demo account I selected initially when I got the vps a few hours ago) ?
  1. Synchronize - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508 
  2. to make in shorter: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/289348
  3. Quick questions on MQL5 VPS (Synchronizing and Activations) https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/337526
How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
  • 2017.07.18
  • www.mql5.com
Dear All, I just rented my first VPS from MQL5 via my MT4 platform today...
 
luckyducky:
Hello! Am I able to transfer my newly purchased vps on a different MT4 account? I would like to use the same broker but a different trading account number (than the demo account I selected initially when I got the vps a few hours ago) ?

Yes, you can move your MQL5 VPS to another trading account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 

hello can you help me 

i rented a VPS for i month but it has expired after 2 days why

 
Lucky Bhembe:

hello can you help me 

i rented a VPS for i month but it has expired after 2 days why

You can write to the service desk about it.

 
Lucky Bhembe:

hello can you help me 

i rented a VPS for i month but it has expired after 2 days why

You've probably signed up for the free minutes, you can see your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

1234
New comment