VPS Payment Issue: I am unable to make a payment since 7.8.20
Hello!
Could someone please assist me with the issue of making a $15 VPS rental payment? This has been an unresolved issue since 7.8.20
1. What payment method do you want to use?
I tried all of my payment options with Paypal (4 cards and my bank account), but they all failed for some reason with plenty of available funds for the $15 purchase.
2. Are there enough funds in your wallet or card?
Yes
3. Please provide the accurate error message text and attach a screenshot for more visibility.
Please see the screenshot for error message
https://prnt.sc/te4j2u
4. If you want to buy a product or a signal, provide its name and the link to it.
Virtual Hosting Service $15 / 1 Month
Am I able to send the payment to mql5 directly via Paypal for the $15 VPS hosting plan?
Could someone please assist me with this matter at your earliest convenience?
Thanks in advance!
Its easier to deposit the necessary funds here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/luckyducky/accounting/choosein
and then use the MQL5 way of payment on the left to complete your purchase.
Hi Eleni! Thx for your reply! :)
I was able to make my deposit onto mql5 as you suggested and that worked for purchasing the VPS.
Thanks for your help with this deposit issue!
Kind regards! :)
Hi Eleni! Quick question...Does the $15 VPS work like a normal one (to run some MT4 platforms for demo testing)? If so, could you please tell me how do I logon to it?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286257/page27#comment_17258554
Hello! Am I able to transfer my newly purchased vps on a different MT4 account? I would like to use the same broker but a different trading account number (than the demo account I selected initially when I got the vps a few hours ago) ?
- Synchronize - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
- to make in shorter: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/289348
- Quick questions on MQL5 VPS (Synchronizing and Activations) https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/337526
- 2017.07.18
- www.mql5.com
Yes, you can move your MQL5 VPS to another trading account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
hello can you help me
i rented a VPS for i month but it has expired after 2 days why
You've probably signed up for the free minutes, you can see your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
