Moving signal
because MT4 and MT5 are the different trading platform (different software programs).
We can not move the signal subscription from MT4 to MT5 (or from MT5 to MT4).
because MT4 and MT5 are the different trading platform (different software programs).
I'm using macbook air when I open the broker MT4 platform my subscription is in color yellow instead of green I think this is not active for now this is the reason I need to move from MT4 to MT5 I need some advise how to activate my subscription, thank...
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
I'm using macbook air when I open the broker MT4 platform my subscription is in color yellow instead of green I think this is not active for now this is the reason I need to move from MT4 to MT5 I need some advise how to activate my subscription, thank...
No, signal subscriptions are always yellow, you confuse it with the yellow real account and the green demo account colors.
No, signal subscriptions are always yellow, you confuse it with the yellow real account and the green demo account colors.
Hi Eleni thanks for the info, but I want to clear out, How do I know if my copy signal is working or not?
Look at the subscription procedure just in case you missed something:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use