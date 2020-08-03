Moving signal

How to move copy trading signal from metatrader 4 to metatrader 5 account with the same Broker?
 
We can not move the signal subscription from MT4 to MT5 (or from MT5 to MT4).
because MT4 and MT5 are the different trading platform (different software programs).
 
to do this, you need to use a special program that copies transactions from one terminal to another
 
Sergey Golubev:
I'm using macbook air when I open the broker MT4 platform my subscription is in color yellow instead of green I think this is not active for now this is the reason I need to move from MT4 to MT5 I need some advise how to activate my subscription, thank...

 
Look at the subscription procedure just in case you missed something:
gregjan45:

No, signal subscriptions are always yellow, you confuse it with the yellow real account and the green demo account colors.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Hi Eleni thanks for the info, but I want to clear out, How do I know if my copy signal is working or not?

 
gregjan45:

Read the instructions Sergey posted above, you need to check your MQL5 VPS journal for a: signal enabled, message.

 
Sergey Golubev:
Thank you guys account already connected, God BLess.
