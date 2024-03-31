move my VPS from MT5 to MT4

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Help! I lost my VPS subscription and now it is only activating for MT5 however the account I use the most is MT4 and the system is not finding the server name. Does anyone know anything about that? 
 
tcevallos:
Help! I lost my VPS subscription and now it is only activating for MT5 however the account I use the most is MT4 and the system is not finding the server name. Does anyone know anything about that? 

You can't move a MT5 MQL5 VPS subscription to MT4 and vice versa, the only workaround is to cancel your subscription and the remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.

Then if you subscribe to MQL5 VPS from your MT4 account, you will find some thousand minutes waiting for you.



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