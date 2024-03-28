Moving my VPS subscription on MT5 to MT4

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Hi,

I want to use my subscription on MT5 to MT4, how  can i proceed?

Thanks,

Jean,

 

It's not possible to directly transfer your MT5 MQL5 VPS subscription to MT4. However, you can cancel your MT5 subscription, and any remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.

Afterward, you can subscribe to MQL5 VPS from your MT4 account, where you'll find thousands of free minutes available for your use.


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