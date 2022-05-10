Help! Signal provider has maximal volume 1000, subscriber has 200
It is the warning about the differences for max lot size for you and for your signal provider.
It is for your information only, and those data/figures were taken from specification (every symbol is having specification):
It is the warning about the differences for max lot size for you and for your signal provider.
It is for your information only, and those data/figures were taken from specification (every symbol is having specification):
Thank you! Is it possible to change this value?
What does this mean please? Will my trades still execute?
Yes, the trades will be copied normally, this is only a warning and you will have a problem if the signal opens trades larger than 200 lots and you can't open the proportional one.
It is very clear, you are using a broker with 0.10 minimum lot, while the signal provider has 0.01 min lot.
So by having 390% copying ratio, you should open a 0.03 trade when the provider opens 0.01, but you open 0.10 instead, having larger risk.
Also the maximum lot size is 100 against 1000, but that doesn't matter, unless the volume of copied trades is over 100 lots.
It is just a warning only - because the specification of some symbols are different for you and for signal provider (seems you are using different brokers because the brokers are providing the specification).
How can i fix it?
You can fix it by select the other broker (it is your broker selected for traders to have 100 lot size as a maximum for some symbols).
By the way, why do you need to fix it? It is just a warning only.
From 4 days i subscribed to a signal and rent a VPS and all is working normally but cannot copy the signal or the trade i found in the journal this error and i don;t know how to fix it.
He is traiding with XAUUSD AND I HAVE XAUUSD.E
What does this mean please? Will my trades still execute?