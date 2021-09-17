Cannot copy signal on my MT4

New comment
 
I just subscribed a signal o MT

4 market. However, I don't see any trades or copy trades from that. 

 
24279266:
I just subscribed a signal o MT

4 market. However, I don't see any trades or copy trades from that. 

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

Thank you for your reply. I did all the steps for MT4. However, for VSP. I am using google platform for VSP but I think it should be fine isn't it?
 
24279266 #:
Thank you for your reply. I did all the steps for MT4. However, for VSP. I am using google platform for VSP but I think it should be fine isn't it?

I don't know and I can't help you with non MQL5 solutions.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I don't know and I can't help you with non MQL5 solutions.

I will try to get VPS from MQL5 and let see if the problem still occur. Thank you for your response 
 
I just rented a VPS from MQL5 and followed all the steps. Status is started right now and still nothing happen
 
24279266 #:
I just rented a VPS from MQL5 and followed all the steps. Status is started right now and still nothing happen

Post some screenshot of your MQL5 VPS >> (right click) Journals.

Did you checked if your synchronization was successful?

Does your signal has any open trades right now?



 

It doesn't show any trade for now and the signal is enable




 
24279266 #:

It doesn't show any trade for now and the signal is enable




Your synchronization is fine, if you haven't copied any trades that means that your signal hasn't got any trades open at the moment.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Your synchronization is fine, if you haven't copied any trades that means that your signal hasn't got any trades open at the moment.

That's why I am trying to ask. It doesn't show any option for me to copy the trade. Can you please show me how to copy trades. Thank you

 
24279266 #:

That's why I am trying to ask. It doesn't show any option for me to copy the trade. Can you please show me how to copy trades. Thank you

The copying of signal trades is done with the subscribing procedure I've posted above.

Check whether your signal has open trades right now, go to its signal page to see.

12
New comment