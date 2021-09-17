Cannot copy signal on my MT4
24279266:
I just subscribed a signal o MT
I just subscribed a signal o MT
4 market. However, I don't see any trades or copy trades from that.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Eleni Anna Branou #:Thank you for your reply. I did all the steps for MT4. However, for VSP. I am using google platform for VSP but I think it should be fine isn't it?
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
24279266 #:
That's why I am trying to ask. It doesn't show any option for me to copy the trade. Can you please show me how to copy trades. Thank you
The copying of signal trades is done with the subscribing procedure I've posted above.
Check whether your signal has open trades right now, go to its signal page to see.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
4 market. However, I don't see any trades or copy trades from that.