My Style Trade to Expert Advisor

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Hello, I have a thought that blocks my heart.

like I have an Buy Order here, then I want to add a Horizontal Line to modify the Buy Order earlier.

I want my Buy Order to close the order if the length of my Order Buy has reached 5 minutes, and crossed the line that I made with the condition that when the price has crossed the Buy Order line it can be closed with the specified spread.

Can anyone help me understand the script? I want to add it in my Expert Advisor. Thank you my friends ...


 
Abdul Ghofur: I want … Can anyone help me …

Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.

     How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
          Prune pointless queries.
You have only four choices:

  1. Search for it. Do you expect us to do your research for you?

  2. Beg at:

  3. MT4: Learn to code it.
    MT5: Begin learning to code it.
    If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.

  4. or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
              Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2019.08.21

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help 2017.04.21

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