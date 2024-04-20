VPS Payment Issue: I am unable to make a payment since 7.8.20 - page 3

Yes, I also have the same problem, I want to change my phone number but the old number is no longer accessible and is no longer active



 
This thread is about MQL5 VPS problems.
But your problem is not same problem (your problem about phone number so "same problem" is not true).
So, please, select appropriate thread to make your post about "same problem".
 

Hello Team,

I am trying to subscribed for VPS planned not able to go through it, getting following error

my MQL5 ID is holeygaurav and platform is MT4

help needed immediately. thanks in advance.

Files:
payment_error.jpg  32 kb
 
The users are depositing the fund to their MQL5 forum profile/account, and after that only they pay for the services (for MQL5 VPS subscription for example). The payment may be done directly from Metatrader.
If something is wrong with this payment so it may be for the following reasons:

  • the fund is not enough in MQL5 forum account/profile;
  • you did not fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum profile;
  • you did not connect Metatrader to your trading account which should be associated with MQL5 VPS subscription (because this subscription is per trading account);
  • any other reasons (for example - you are trying to subscribe to MQL5 VPS from the other external VPS, and more).

read this summary post with more details: post

Hi all, I'm trying to purchase the vps and I have the money in my mql5 account. But then I go to purchase with mql5, it says payment couldn't be made. does anyone know how to fix this?



 
Restart your MT5 terminal, make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your 74998797 login and NOT your email or any other and try again.
 
Good morning
I bought the VPS service for 3 months and the price listed was $13 per month for a total of $39.
Why was $47 taken from me?

I attach screen
Files:
Immagine.jpg  124 kb
 
You are Italian, so you were charged for VAT, but that was clearly visible in your checkout page.

 
Hello. I am facing the same issue. Did you manage to login in?

 
Login where?

Post a screenshot of what you see please.

Your MQL5 account login is: x.bullman

