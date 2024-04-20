VPS Payment Issue: I am unable to make a payment since 7.8.20 - page 3
Yes, I also have the same problem, I want to change my phone number but the old number is no longer accessible and is no longer active
But your problem is not same problem (your problem about phone number so "same problem" is not true).
So, please, select appropriate thread to make your post about "same problem".
Hello Team,
I am trying to subscribed for VPS planned not able to go through it, getting following error
my MQL5 ID is holeygaurav and platform is MT4
help needed immediately. thanks in advance.
The users are depositing the fund to their MQL5 forum profile/account, and after that only they pay for the services (for MQL5 VPS subscription for example). The payment may be done directly from Metatrader.
If something is wrong with this payment so it may be for the following reasons:
read this summary post with more details: post #919
You are Italian, so you were charged for VAT, but that was clearly visible in your checkout page.
Hi all, I'm trying to purchase the vps and I have the money in my mql5 account. But then I go to purchase with mql5, it says payment couldn't be made. does anyone know how to fix this?
Hello. I am facing the same issue. Did you manage to login in?
Login where?
Post a screenshot of what you see please.
Your MQL5 account login is: x.bullman