VPS Query
No, it is one trading account per MQL5 VPS subscription.
Forex McLaugh #:
Thanks for confirming. Will need to set up 2 then. Thank you
Also, it is not letting me use Paypal to process a purchase. Any ideas?
Deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then choose the MQL5 way of payment during checkout.
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
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I have 2 trading accounts on MT4 with different brokers.
Am I able to use the same MQL5 VPS for both accounts?