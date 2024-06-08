VPS Query

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I have 2 trading accounts on MT4 with different brokers.

Am I able to use the same MQL5 VPS for both accounts?

 
No, it is one trading account per MQL5 VPS subscription.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
No, it is one trading account per MQL5 VPS subscription.

Thanks for confirming. Will need to set up 2 then. Thank you


Also, it is not letting me use Paypal to process a purchase. Any ideas?

 
Forex McLaugh #:

Thanks for confirming. Will need to set up 2 then. Thank you


Also, it is not letting me use Paypal to process a purchase. Any ideas?

Deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then choose the MQL5 way of payment during checkout.




Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161  (MT5)

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