1. read this small thread:
How to change the volume/lot size (many posts)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714
you can calculate a volume using this post as an example: #5
2. Yes, you can move signal subscription from one trading account to an other one once in a week.
move your subscription from one account to the other one: post #1
1-Suppose the signal provider's balance is $ 1,000. And my balance is $ 500. If the signal provider opens a transaction with a volume of 0.01. What volume will be opened for me?
2- If I have two trade accounts and connect the signal to one of them. Can I disconnect and connect the signal provider to another account?
Thank you for your help
1. You will open 0.01 too, because there is no smaller lot size to open.
2. Yes, you can move your signal subscription to another account once a week, as Sergey already said.
Hi
I used the signal service.
Why are the signals not activated for my account?
My broker is Alpari.
Out of 12 trades, only two have been activated for me.
I have subscribed but not getting all the signal ?
Post a screenshot of your MQL5 VPS journal.
I can't receive signals from my signal provider. how should i go about this? my subscription is still valid.
You can read the VPS journal/logs to understand about possible error, about synchronization, and more (or no any error, or some trades are missing because of mapping and it is not an error).
So, check the logs.
I can't receive signals from my signal provider. how should i go about this? my subscription is still valid.
