What if my account balance is bigger than the signal provider?

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Hello All, 

I was wondering if I for example have an account of 10,000 USD and my signal provider has an account of 5,000 USD if he opens an order of 1.00 in volume, will that same order will be opened in the same volume or will it change since my account is double his account should it be 2.00?

 

Thank you 

 

you can decrease "% of deposit used" for example.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can you change the ratio in which a signal is subscribed to?

angevoyageur, 2014.02.04 13:31

You have only 2 ways to act on the calculated ratio :

  • Increase "% of deposit used" in Signals settings.
  • Add more capital to your account.

 
newdigital:

you can decrease "% of deposit used" for example.


Signal Settings? Hmm I am using FXCM as my broker but I can't seem to find the signals tab in the options?

No Signal Settings 

 
I think - it may be related to the broker (IBFX does not have Signal tab too)/ So, no idea sorry.
 
aboutera:

Hello All, 

I was wondering if I for example have an account of 10,000 USD and my signal provider has an account of 5,000 USD if he opens an order of 1.00 in volume, will that same order will be opened in the same volume or will it change since my account is double his account should it be 2.00?

 

Thank you 

Dear member,if your balance is greater than the leverage the signal provider gives,lessen it.It's just going to be simple subtraction.Thank you.If you don't want to loose more than you gamble..    #jgaj
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