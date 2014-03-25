What if my account balance is bigger than the signal provider?
you can decrease "% of deposit used" for example.
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Can you change the ratio in which a signal is subscribed to?
angevoyageur, 2014.02.04 13:31
You have only 2 ways to act on the calculated ratio :
- Increase "% of deposit used" in Signals settings.
- Add more capital to your account.
you can decrease "% of deposit used" for example.
Signal Settings? Hmm I am using FXCM as my broker but I can't seem to find the signals tab in the options?
Hello All,
I was wondering if I for example have an account of 10,000 USD and my signal provider has an account of 5,000 USD if he opens an order of 1.00 in volume, will that same order will be opened in the same volume or will it change since my account is double his account should it be 2.00?
Thank you
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Hello All,
I was wondering if I for example have an account of 10,000 USD and my signal provider has an account of 5,000 USD if he opens an order of 1.00 in volume, will that same order will be opened in the same volume or will it change since my account is double his account should it be 2.00?
Thank you