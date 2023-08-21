VPS can not migrate - page 2
Below is the screen shot
Below is the screen shot
First untick the Auto Trading button, this has nothing to do with signal copying.
Then complete your signal subscription setup, because it seems that you haven't done so.
You have only completed the payment for your signal subscription but not the setup of it.
1. In the MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals window, tick the following options:
2. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
3. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
4. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
5. Now you need to complete the migration, down in the Toolbox window, click the VPS tab, then the: Migrate signal: account, signal and settings and then click the green Migrate button.
6. Finally right click on MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Journals and check for this message:
If despite of all the above the migration option is still grey and you cannot tick it, you may have a problem with your broker, because as I see it uses a strange _i suffix, after every currency pair and maybe this prevent your signal subscription from functioning.
Thank you very much for the step by step explanation.
Just now, I untick the auto trading.
Steps 1 , 2, 3 and 4 of your explanation are also done successfully.
But step 5 , completion of the migration failed: when the vps tap is click,the ' migrate signal, account ...' can not be selected. It refused to be selected.
Contact your broker, I don't know what is wrong.
I would restart my PC and MT5 terminal and re-login in to both my MQL5 and trading accounts and try again.
I have the same issue where I cant migrate and it wont let me select anything. it looks like I need to set up as well but on the page shown above I don't have a signal option to select. can anyone help?
Logout and re-login into your MQL5 account, restart your computer and MT4 terminal and try again.
If the problem persists, change your MQL5 VP server here and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
please i have the same problem and took the steps but still the same
Make sure -
i purchased a vps but i cannot migrate data it has red stop icon its not working
Logout and re-login into your MQL5 account, restart your computer and MT4/5 terminal and try again.
If the problem persists, change your MQL5 VP server here and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions