I can´t connect to MQL5 Community on MT4 app (Windows)
Yes, the users are making mistake - they login using email instead of login (your login is itzelblanco for example).
It is what I collected related to it:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.21 13:36
Make sure -
- that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
- that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
- that you are login to Community folder using your login (denniscoolin2000-yahoo) - not your email.
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"authorization failed" issue?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev , 2020.02.17 06:03
Possible reason for "authorization failed" issue in Community tab of Metatrader:
- Password error(this is the most common error). Since it is impossible to control from the outside (the user may say that he entered the password correctly, but in fact he may not), we usually recommend that you first change the password in Profile - Settings - Security.
The user receives a new password, enters it carefully (more accurately than the old one), and everything is fine.
- An old version of Internet Explorer. This is the second most popular mistake. We recommend reinstalling (reinstalling) IE to the the latest (highest possible latest) version. Personally, I just had the same situation (not only "authorization failed", but I also could not enter the Market tab), and I just reinstalled Internet Explorer (.. because the tabs in Metatrader are not only used by Internet Explorer itself, but also, as many users noted on the forum - the environment that is created on the computer when Internet Explorer is installed).
- Old build MT4. Here's just a tip - upgrade to the latest build.
- Binding IP address to the profile(Profile - Settings - Security). We recommend that you remove all the "checkmarks from "Profile - Settings - Security" related to IP address.
- the error was corrected itself after the weekend. Many brokers do technical support / equipment repair, etc. on the weekends, and if you don’t touch anything during the weekends so it can be corrected by itself on Monday.
- Unknown reason. Very rarely, but it happens. It basicly related to the following: the user did not present the technical data/information enough for the specialists to fix this issue.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
product is purchased but not downloaded yet
mge0rge, 2020.02.26 23:48
SOLVED.
1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work
I´ve been reading several stuff in the forum to solve this prolem but I still can´t log in.
1. I´ve changed my password
2. I´ve unchecked the boxes below the IP settings
3. I´ve tried to login with my full email and also removing the "@gmail.com" part
Can someone please help with this!? I´ve just purchased an Indicator and I can´t use it because of this
Apart from Sergey's suggestions, make sure that you are logging in your MQL5 account with your: itzelblanco username and not your email.
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I´ve been reading several stuff in the forum to solve this prolem but I still can´t log in.
1. I´ve changed my password
2. I´ve unchecked the boxes below the IP settings
3. I´ve tried to login with my full email and also removing the "@gmail.com" part
Can someone please help with this!? I´ve just purchased an Indicator and I can´t use it because of this