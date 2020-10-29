New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2485: iCustom improvements and overall optimization in MQL5 - page 3
Can't be reproduced. Must have something else at play.
Thanks for checking. I'll test on other brokers.
Ok, I see an egregious bug. Your Chart functions do NOT work in the debugger. How can I debug my program when using ANY of these functions??? I would think this would have been called out a long time ago.
I asked the forum how to open a chart. That seems easy enough but I couldn't get it to work.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/342896
It seemed simple enough. ChartOpen(symbol,period);
Marco thought it worked. Then we determined that it didn't work in the debugger. Here is some code he wrote to test it.
The OS I am using is Windows 7 64 bit Version 6.1 (build 7601: Service Pack 1)
MetaTrader 5 Version 5.00 build 2485 5 June 2020
I really hope you address this issue and do not leave me hanging. It would be a big loss for me to have to ditch this platform and go to the open source libs.
Hi,
I've installed several demo's running on linix Mint. I've discouvered that the "metaeditor" is not able to compile my files on this linux platform. It blocks at a certain percentage and it does not compile to the end.
Regards,
Danny
I'm experiencing significant lags and freezes in the platform. This is not a new issue since the newer builds but the problem is getting worse. Here is a comparison from my tradingview pro-exchange feed and the MT5 platform. As you can see after a while of fast market the platform just freezes. For reference this is the only chart up, and there are no indicators or expert advisors running. The problem seems to be at it's worse when the tick chart or DOM is visible.
I wonder if these ticks go through the OnTick in EA's (when delays occur)
I suppose it's build 2485 ?
Is that supposed to be the same history data (timeframe) ? seems very different, but the GIF is too small for me to read.
Can you say which broker/symbol it's is ? I will try to reproduce.
There are no indicators or EAs running. This is pure platform with only one symbol in marketwatch, one chart, and nothing else.
EPU20 @ AMP Futures, you'll have to wait for the US session for it to "wake back up". This is on build 2485, but the issue goes back several iterations. I noticed it lagging and freezing so I paid for a Globex CME subscription to verify. Sure enough it's frequently freezing for periods of 1-7 seconds.
MetaEditor on MT5 version 2497 does not allow loging in to mql5 community for utilization of the Cloud Protector.
Windows 10 64bit
Tried with only MetaEditor 5 to connect ,MT5 editor could not connect
Tried with MT4 succesfully connected and MT4 editor succesfully connected ,MT5 editor could not connect
Tried with MT4 succesfully connected and MT4 editor succesfully connected and Microsoft Edge Succesfully connected , MT5 editor could not connect
Tried to connect with MT5 ,it connects.
Then i open MT5 editor ,try to connect , it disconnects MT5 and MT5 editor could not connect
Thank you
While you are at it ,your market section is down ,products cannot be uploaded, look in the forums .
Cheers
edit :
Attempted several things , discovered i must have a storage account in mt5 for the cloud protector ,at least thats the error journal returned.
From there , i get the error invalid login or password which are the same im using to succesfully login here.
edit2 :
tried a new MT5 ,opened up editor ,switched to MT5 terminal ,logged in succesfully ,alt tab to mt5 editor clicked on cloud protector .
Process started , completed and then an error was thrown .
After that i get disconnected from MT5 too .
note : everything works fine on MT4
Someone can exploit this and create and arbitrage EA to exploit the lag in pricefeed