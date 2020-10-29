New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2485: iCustom improvements and overall optimization in MQL5 - page 4

New comment
 
Osiris:


Someone can exploit this and create and arbitrage EA to exploit the lag in pricefeed

This is a futures feed so all orders go to the same exchange. The only one with the potential to get exploited is the trader from platform latency. 

 

thank you for introducing testing of MTF indicators on the strategy tester

It has been a secret wish 

 
Alain Verleyen:
Brackets highlight is just perfect...with a black background.

Never used a black background, but I tried and it seems the same...I continue prefering old way of highlighting, it's more easy to see.

Old way: 

New way:  

 
Fabio Cavalloni:

Never used a black background, but I tried and it seems the same...I continue prefering old way of highlighting, it's more easy to see.

Old way: 

New way:  

New way, white background


black background


 
Fabio Cavalloni:

Never used a black background, but I tried and it seems the same...I continue prefering old way of highlighting, it's more easy to see.

Old way: 

New way:  

There is an option in Tools>Options>General Called "Highlight Matching Brackets"


 

Yes, it's even worse!

1234
New comment