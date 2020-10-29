New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2485: iCustom improvements and overall optimization in MQL5 - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Someone can exploit this and create and arbitrage EA to exploit the lag in pricefeed
This is a futures feed so all orders go to the same exchange. The only one with the potential to get exploited is the trader from platform latency.
thank you for introducing testing of MTF indicators on the strategy tester.
It has been a secret wish
Brackets highlight is just perfect...with a black background.
Never used a black background, but I tried and it seems the same...I continue prefering old way of highlighting, it's more easy to see.
Old way:
New way:
Never used a black background, but I tried and it seems the same...I continue prefering old way of highlighting, it's more easy to see.
Old way:
New way:
New way, white background
black background
Never used a black background, but I tried and it seems the same...I continue prefering old way of highlighting, it's more easy to see.
Old way:
New way:
Yes, it's even worse!