New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2485: iCustom improvements and overall optimization in MQL5 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Before
After
the Blue Highlight is no longer available again..
Before
After
the search window is too big and can't be reduce..
Updates comes almost everyday starting from last week..
am afraid to update again i will keep using the old version till the final update looks okay
some features gone!!
Version 2485 a little bug....
Only impacts a single Symbol which is unusual but you end up with a period separator on every 5 minute bar.
To reproduce do the following:
chat must have Period Separator enable.
turn Chart scroll off
Click Monthly, Daily then M5 timeframe and it gives a period separator on every bar..
Two friends have checked it happens to them as well.
I am facing the following problem: No matter what ExpertAdvisor I try to test in Meta Editor by pressing Ctrl+F5, it always starts testing Moving Average.ex5. As result I cannot debug my code. Someone else is facing this problem?
Hi,
1. I still see that "comissions" are not calculated in. Please make this work and give this a higher priority !!! All backtests and optimalisations are worthless if this is not working !!
2. I still see memory problems arising after a while which obliges me to restart my computer. Even google chrome is blocking.
When I restart my computer I can continue with the optimising. It's 100% sure that this is not my code !
Earlier (beta) versions did not show these problems at all. There is something going on with the memory management during the optimising process !
Thx
Danny
Before
After
the Blue Highlight is no longer available again..
Before
After
the search window is too big and can't be reduce..
Updates comes almost everyday starting from last week..
am afraid to update again i will keep using the old version till the final update looks okay
some features gone!!
Brackets highlight is very annoying now, I confirm.
Brackets highlight is very annoying now, I confirm.
Brackets highlight is very annoying now, I confirm.
There is an option in Tools>Options>General Called "Highlight Matching Brackets"
Its not as Emphatic as the blue highlight ,but it helps in discerning code blocks (absent expand/collapse).
The new version has an error in SymbolInfoTick and SymbolInfoDouble for BID & ASK prices.
See the "BID = " comment on the chart vs. the Bid line on the chart and the Bid line on the market watch.
The code I used in the script that displays the problem is:
The new version has an error in SymbolInfoTick and SymbolInfoDouble for BID & ASK prices.
See the "BID = " comment on the chart vs. the Bid line on the chart and the Bid line on the market watch.
The code I used in the script that displays the problem is:
Can't be reproduced. Must have something else at play.