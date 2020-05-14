Goldman Sachs says a second wave of coronavirus could make the Fed rethink negative interest rates

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Goldman Sachs says a second wave of coronavirus could make the Fed rethink negative interest rates

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday reiterated that the central bank is not considering negative interest rates.


A second wave of coronavirus that causes another “big setback” in the U.S. economy could prompt the Fed to consider a range of new policy options, including cutting interest rates into negative territory, said Zach Pandl, co-head of global foreign exchange, rates and emerging markets strategy at Goldman Sachs.
But such a monetary policy wouldn’t be “very helpful” to the economy, he added.

“But who knows, policymakers are going to want to try new things if the economy is really struggling for a period of time,” he added. “So in that scenario, perhaps they can consider it, otherwise I think it’s pretty low probability at this point.” 

Pandl didn’t elaborate on why negative interest rates wouldn’t be helpful. But many analysts have long doubted the effectiveness of such a policy, citing the experience of some European countries and Japan which have struggled to grow their economies even after adopting negative rates for years.

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Goldman Sachs says a second wave of coronavirus could make the Fed rethink negative interest rates
Goldman Sachs says a second wave of coronavirus could make the Fed rethink negative interest rates
  • 2020.05.14
  • Yen Nee Lee
  • www.cnbc.com
Another "big setback" in the U.S. economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to consider cutting interest rates into negative territory — but such a monetary policy wouldn't be "very helpful," a Goldman Sachs strategist said on Thursday. When asked what could change the Fed's mind on negative interest rates, Zach Pandl, Goldman Sachs' co-head of...
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