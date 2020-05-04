Oil prices fell on Monday on worries
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Oil prices fall on U.S.-China tensions
Brent crude LCOc1 was down 57 cents, or 2.2%, at $25.87, at 1021 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell $1.41, or 7.1%, to $18.37.
While global oil demand is expected to recover modestly from April lows as countries ease some lockdown measures, the glut created over months in storage facilities will loom over the markets.
“As oil inventories are likely still increasing over the coming weeks, oil prices remain vulnerable to renewed setbacks,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
However, Goldman Sachs was more optimistic than before about the rise of oil prices next year due to lower crude production and a partial recovery in oil demand.
The Wall Street bank raised its 2021 forecast for global benchmark Brent to $55.63 per barrel from $52.50 earlier. The bank hiked its estimate for WTI to $51.38 a barrel from $48.50 previously.
The six-month spread of Brent futures LCOc1-LCOc7 hit its narrowest in almost a month at a discount of around $6.50, up from a record wide discount of almost $14 in late-March, reflecting decreasing oversupply expectations and making storage for later sale less profitable.
The re-emergence of trade tensions between the United State and China also weighed on prices.
“Demand projections have sobered up last week’s enthusiasm and this, together with the prospect of new U.S.-China trade tensions, have weighted heavily on prices today,” said Rystad’s senior oil markets analyst Paola Rodriguez-Masiu.
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