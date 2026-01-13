Off-topic posts - page 87
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello. Can you help me.
How?
How do I get money without payments?
What money and what payments?
What money and what payments?
the title in the metatags of that thread is bringing equivalent search traffic
(that thread has 3 different titles per page , look at the browser tab titles as you shift pages)
This is what the search results in , page 3 of this thread , how to make 1 mln with metatrader. The google bot has taken the meta tag title and feeds it as a result.
That means one of the 3 :
PROBLEM INSTALLING MT4
Whenever I visit mql5.com to download MT4, after installation it will always turn to MT5. Or after downloading MT4 from any broker's website, it either turns to MT5 or only H4 will be displaying charts. Any other timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, D1, W1 and Monthly) will be reading "Loading" without displaying charts. The network section will be displaying "No network". Please can anyone help me direct me on what to do to load MT4 successfully on my windows 10 laptop. Thank you- Moses
To install MT4, you have to download it from a broker that still supports it. It is no longer available on the MetaQuotes website where it will just push you into installing MT5 instead.
CAN YOU GUIDE ME HOW AND WHICH PLATFORM THESE CAN BE USED I AM ABSOLUTELY NEW TO ALGO TRADING
I have downloaded this file then what's to be done next
<image deleted>
CAN YOU GUIDE ME HOW AND WHICH PLATFORM THESE CAN BE USED I AM ABSOLUTELY NEW TO ALGO TRADING
It is MT5