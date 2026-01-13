Off-topic posts - page 106
How to make a paid group or channel ?
How can I withdraw from this account
Could someone fix few errors while compiling this EA
It compiled with no problem:
---------------------
EA is using heiken_ashi_smoothed indicator (it should be compiled in MetaEditor), and this indicator is using SmoothAlgorithms.mqh file
(this file should be placed in include folder; no need to compile this file).
Besides, EA is using tradealgorithms.mqh file (place it to include folder; no need to compile this file).
--------------------
How to install:
--------------------
The files are attached.
I want to open a real account so I can be deposited
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820