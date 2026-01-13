Off-topic posts - page 106

Yip Sin Hang #:
How to make a paid group or channel ?
How can I withdraw from this account 
 
Fawas Ebhomielen #:
How can I withdraw from this account 
Subscribed 2 days ago and you want to withdraw ? You are certainly confused.
 
Rehan Khan #:
Could someone fix few errors while compiling this EA

It compiled with no problem:

---------------------

EA is using heiken_ashi_smoothed indicator (it should be compiled in MetaEditor), and this indicator is using SmoothAlgorithms.mqh file
(this file should be placed in include folder; no need to compile this file).

Besides, EA is using tradealgorithms.mqh file (place it to include folder; no need to compile this file).

--------------------

How to install:

  1. Place  SmoothAlgorithms.mqh and  tradealgorithms.mqh in include folder, no compile those files in MetaEditor.
  2. Place heiken_ashi_smoothed indicator in indicator folder, and compile it.
  3. Place exp_heiken_ashi_smoothed EA to experts folder, and compile it.

--------------------

The files are attached.

I also encountered connection problems with mql5 community servers
 
also encountered connection problems with the servers of the Mql5 community last night between midnight and five thirty in the morning, August 4, 2023, and for this reason I have not received any signals from the trader I am following for the copy. Has anyone encountered the same problem?  
 
I want to open a real account so I can be deposited
 
Shaid Abdullah #:
I want to open a real account so I can be deposited

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

Tried many times to connect my live cmtrading account to metatrader4 using my phone
 
I would like to have a broker but I can't find one how can I find it 
 
How withdraw money 
