Hiding parameters in mt4 EA
Hello folks is there a way to hide all the parameters input in an EA ?
/* input */
/* input */
can someone elaborate?>
Yes, you can hide "extern" operator, but put multiplicator for all parameters, look for example:
- Don Calito: can someone elaborate?Comment out or remove the input/extern storage class from your variables and you will have no parameters.
- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- Comment out or remove the input/extern storage class from your variables and you will have no parameters.
Cheers
Thanks for the reply guys, what i want to know will it be hard to implement is it easy to do or will it take time?
What i want to do is in expert properties hide some input so they are not visible in the input list and therefore those input cannot be changed.
Nothing difficult about changing
input double LotSize=0.01;//Lot Size
to
double LotSize=0.01;//Lot Size
Thank you guys for the feedback and information much appreciated.
I am doing some tests :)
Question: Is there a way this can be done on the program routine when this variable is dependent on another one? For example, if you want,
input bool TorF = true;
to only appear or be enabled when another variable
input Enable_TorF = false;
is set (which acts as a control variable for TorF). Is that possible for MT4?
TIA
No. A variable is either an input or it isn't.
