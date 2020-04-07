Automatic calculation of break even and TP
Hello guys I'm wondering if is there an EA to automaticaly calculate Break Even and Take Profit on manual trading.
Let's say I open a BUY position 0,01 Lot on eurusd at 1.10000 and TP 1.10500 (50 pips) and the trade goes against me "X" pips, then I open 0,02 Lot at 1.09700 (-30 pips), 0,03 Lot at 1.09300 (-70 pips), 0,04 Lot at 1.09000 and so on...
Considering just 2 first trades to simplify, when I open second trade (0,02) at -30 pips the EA must print on the chart the break even line and the TP of 50 pips from the BE line
Manualy calculating, BE would be at 1.09800 (0.01X20 pips= -20) + (0.02X10 pips= +20) and TP would be 1.09800 + 50 pips = 1.10300
In attachement I send a Picture to have an idea of what I need.
I don't know how to code this and sometimes the calculation is hard for me.
Thank you for your help
Hello,
I post a function of my old project to take a idea how to can this.
double DigitPoints=0; int MultiplierPoint=1; //====================================================================================================================================================// //OnInit function //====================================================================================================================================================// int OnInit() { //------------------------------------------------------ //Broker 4 or 5 digits DigitPoints=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_POINT); MultiplierPoint=1; if(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_DIGITS)==3||MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_DIGITS)==5) MultiplierPoint=10; //--- DigitPoints*=MultiplierPoint; //------------------------------------------------------ return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //====================================================================================================================================================// //Break even levels and lines //====================================================================================================================================================// void CreatBreakEvenLine() { double BuyBreakEvenLevel=0; double SellBreakEvenLevel=0; string NameOfBuyLine; string NameOfSellLine; string PREFIX="#"; //---Count levels for buy orders if(BuyOrders>0) { BuyBreakEvenLevel=Bid+(((PipsBuy/TotalLotBuy))*DigitPoints); } //---Count levels for sell orders if(SellOrders>0) { SellBreakEvenLevel=Ask-(((PipsSell/TotalLotSell))*DigitPoints); } //---Break even lines in screen NameOfBuyLine=PREFIX+" Buy Break Even Level"; NameOfSellLine=PREFIX+" Sell Break Even Level"; //--- if(BuyOrders>0) { //---Creat line if(ObjectFind(NameOfBuyLine)==-1) { ObjectCreate(NameOfBuyLine,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0); ObjectSet(NameOfBuyLine,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlue); ObjectSet(NameOfBuyLine,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DOT); ObjectSet(NameOfBuyLine,OBJPROP_PRICE1,BuyBreakEvenLevel); } //---Move line if(ObjectFind(NameOfBuyLine)>-1) { if(NormalizeDouble(ObjectGet(NameOfBuyLine,OBJPROP_PRICE1),Digits)!=NormalizeDouble(BuyBreakEvenLevel,Digits)) ObjectMove(0,NameOfBuyLine,0,Time[0],BuyBreakEvenLevel); } } //---Delete line if(BuyOrders==0) { if(ObjectFind(NameOfBuyLine)>-1) ObjectDelete(NameOfBuyLine); } //--------------------------------------------------------------------- if(SellOrders>0) { //---Creat line if(ObjectFind(NameOfSellLine)==-1) { ObjectCreate(NameOfSellLine,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0); ObjectSet(NameOfSellLine,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed); ObjectSet(NameOfSellLine,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DOT); ObjectSet(NameOfSellLine,OBJPROP_PRICE1,SellBreakEvenLevel); } //---Move line if(ObjectFind(NameOfSellLine)>-1) { if(NormalizeDouble(ObjectGet(NameOfSellLine,OBJPROP_PRICE1),Digits)!=NormalizeDouble(SellBreakEvenLevel,Digits)) ObjectMove(0,NameOfSellLine,0,Time[0],SellBreakEvenLevel); } } //---Delete line if(SellOrders==0) { if(ObjectFind(NameOfSellLine)>-1) ObjectDelete(NameOfSellLine); } //--- }
Hello,
How do I put this in an indicator? Not very good coding
I hope that you meant that you are not very good at coding!
As it is, it appears that you are criticising the code that Nikolaos has kindly provided.
I hope that you meant that you are not very good at coding!
As it is, it appears that you are criticising the code that Nikolaos has kindly provided.
Sorry, I have updated my answer as I noticed that.
-
MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
No free help
- MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
No free help
Hi William, thank you for your answer, I understand what you're saying. I have some knowlege in PHP and HTML5 but I'm not very good in C++. I will read a bit more about MT4/MT5 coding and I will get there :)
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Hello guys I'm wondering if is there an EA to automaticaly calculate Break Even and Take Profit on manual trading.
Let's say I open a BUY position 0,01 Lot on eurusd at 1.10000 and TP 1.10500 (50 pips) and the trade goes against me "X" pips, then I open 0,02 Lot at 1.09700 (-30 pips), 0,03 Lot at 1.09300 (-70 pips), 0,04 Lot at 1.09000 and so on...
Considering just 2 first trades to simplify, when I open second trade (0,02) at -30 pips the EA must print on the chart the break even line and the TP of 50 pips from the BE line
Manualy calculating, BE would be at 1.09800 (0.01X20 pips= -20) + (0.02X10 pips= +20) and TP would be 1.09800 + 50 pips = 1.10300
In attachement I send a Picture to have an idea of what I need.
I don't know how to code this and sometimes the calculation is hard for me.
Thank you for your help