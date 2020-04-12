DualBar

Hi guys,

I want to create an indicator where for each time-bar in the main window, the indicator will show 2 bars. Is it possible?

 Thanks

 
not possible
 
yes it's possible.

you need to create a custom chart with MT5


Jeff

 
Seriously? Please show an example of constructing such a diagram:


 
Of course its possible; it all depends in how you want it to be shown on the chart. You can either overlap like Heiken Ashi, or draw the bars bellow or above the other ones.

 
Supose blue are X values, and red are Y values;

for(...){
bar(+1) = X
bar(+2) = Y
bar(+3) = 0
}

 
Seems to me that you are using 3 separate time bars

 
Please show an example of constructing such a diagram:

Please note: two columns (number 1) need to be drawn for ONE bar. Please note: two columns (number 2) need to be drawn for ONE bar. Please note: two columns (number 3) need to be drawn for ONE bar.  Please note: two columns (number 4) need to be drawn for ONE bar.

 
You can't draw more than 1 "column" for ONE bar. But you can kinda simulate it if you use the easy example I showed. Just use 3 bars instead of 1.
Here is one example I just coded it right now.


Keith Watford:

Seems to me that you are using 3 separate time bars

Yes, but visually you get the same results you are looking for.
 
Verdict: You are trying to trick us :). At the moment, it is NOT possible to draw such a diagram with the STANDARD drawing styles:

12
