DualBar
not possible
thanks
Hi guys,
I want to create an indicator where for each time-bar in the main window, the indicator will show 2 bars. Is it possible?
Thanks
yes it's possible.
you need to create a custom chart with MT5
Jeff
yes it's possible.
you need to create a custom chart with MT5
Jeff
Seriously? Please show an example of constructing such a diagram:
Hi guys,
I want to create an indicator where for each time-bar in the main window, the indicator will show 2 bars. Is it possible?
Thanks
Of course its possible; it all depends in how you want it to be shown on the chart. You can either overlap like Heiken Ashi, or draw the bars bellow or above the other ones.
Seriously? Please show an example of constructing such a diagram:
Supose blue are X values, and red are Y values;
for(...){
bar(+1) = X
bar(+2) = Y
bar(+3) = 0
}
Supose blue are X values, and red are Y values;
for(...){
bar(+1) = X
bar(+2) = Y
bar(+3) = 0
}
Seems to me that you are using 3 separate time bars
Supose blue are X values, and red are Y values;
for(...){
bar(+1) = X
bar(+2) = Y
bar(+3) = 0
}
Please show an example of constructing such a diagram:
Please note: two columns (number 1) need to be drawn for ONE bar. Please note: two columns (number 2) need to be drawn for ONE bar. Please note: two columns (number 3) need to be drawn for ONE bar. Please note: two columns (number 4) need to be drawn for ONE bar.
Please show an example of constructing such a diagram:
Please note: two columns (number 1) need to be drawn for ONE bar. Please note: two columns (number 2) need to be drawn for ONE bar. Please note: two columns (number 3) need to be drawn for ONE bar. Please note: two columns (number 4) need to be drawn for ONE bar.
You can't draw more than 1 "column" for ONE bar. But you can kinda simulate it if you use the easy example I showed. Just use 3 bars instead of 1.
Here is one example I just coded it right now.
Seems to me that you are using 3 separate time bars
You can't draw more than 1 "column" for ONE bar. But you can kinda simulate it if you use the easy example I showed. Just use 3 bars instead of
1.
Here is one example I just coded it right now.
Verdict: You are trying to trick us :). At the moment, it is NOT possible to draw such a diagram with the STANDARD drawing styles:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi guys,
I want to create an indicator where for each time-bar in the main window, the indicator will show 2 bars. Is it possible?
Thanks