Vladimir Karputov:

Verdict: You are trying to trick us :). At the moment, it is NOT possible to draw such a diagram with the STANDARD drawing styles:

Yeah, that's completly right :D But sometimes to develop some stuff is necesary to trick ;)

 
Ramon Sobrevals Arce:

:D


 

I suggest to show an image of what you want to achieve. Maybe a candle with wicks will be sufficient, instead of 2 bars?


 
Marco Montemari:

Hi guys,

I want to create an indicator where for each time-bar in the main window, the indicator will show 2 bars. Is it possible?

 Thanks

hi

   check the attached file.hope you will get what you want.i too need it for mt5,but it available for mt4.if you found it for mt5 ,please let me know.

