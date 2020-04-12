DualBar - page 2
Verdict: You are trying to trick us :). At the moment, it is NOT possible to draw such a diagram with the STANDARD drawing styles:
Yeah, that's completly right :D But sometimes to develop some stuff is necesary to trick ;)
:D
I suggest to show an image of what you want to achieve. Maybe a candle with wicks will be sufficient, instead of 2 bars?
Hi guys,
I want to create an indicator where for each time-bar in the main window, the indicator will show 2 bars. Is it possible?
Thanks
hi
check the attached file.hope you will get what you want.i too need it for mt5,but it available for mt4.if you found it for mt5 ,please let me know.