I have a problem about percentage for volume conversion and loss my money

I am a subscriber of a signal.

Signal providers don't add money, and I don't withdrawal money from my account. I lost my money when the transaction was partially closed, why does this happen?

please help me, thanks.

0 15:12:59.139 '54000213': Signal - signal provider has balance 3 166.64 SGD, leverage 1:500

0 15:12:59.139 '54000213': Signal - subscriber has balance 5 265.02 USD, leverage 1:500
0 15:12:59.186 '54000213': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 95% (old value 130%)
0 15:12:59.186 '54000213': Signal - signal provider has position [#73088121 buy 0.03 EURUSD at 1.10182 tp: 1.09140]
0 15:12:59.186 '54000213': Signal - signal provider has position [#73422543 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.09123 tp: 1.09140]
0 15:12:59.186 '54000213': Signal - signal provider has position [#73229515 sell 0.08 USDCHF at 0.97512 tp: 0.97402]
0 15:12:59.186 '54000213': Signal - signal provider has position [#72949361 sell 0.04 USDJPY at 109.034 tp: 110.345]
0 15:12:59.186 '54000213': Signal - signal provider has position [#73231179 sell 0.06 USDJPY at 109.936 tp: 110.345]
0 15:12:59.186 '54000213': Signal - signal provider has position [#73915021 buy 0.08 EURUSD at 1.08267 tp: 1.09140]
0 15:12:59.186 '54000213': Signal - signal provider has position [#74099301 buy 0.07 GBPUSD at 1.29508 tp: 1.29630]
0 15:12:59.186 '54000213': Signal - signal provider has position [#74120509 sell 0.09 USDJPY at 111.351 tp: 110.345]
0 15:12:59.186 '54000213': Signal - signal provider has position [#74138047 buy 0.04 AUDUSD at 0.66550 tp: 0.66676]
0 15:12:59.186 '54000213': Signal - local position [#2424 sell 0.11 USDJPY at 111.341 tp: 110.345] volume exceeds the signal one [#74120509 sell 0.09 USDJPY at 111.351 tp: 110.345], trying to fix
0 15:12:59.186 '54000213': close order #2424 sell 0.03 USDJPY at 111.341 sl: 0.000 tp: 110.345 at price 0.000
0 15:12:59.498 '54000213': order #2424 sell 0.03 USDJPY at 111.341 sl: 0.000 tp: 110.345 closed at price 112.076
0 15:12:59.498 '54000213': remainder of order #2424 was opened : #11075 sell 0.08 USDJPY at 111.341 sl: 0.000 tp: 110.345
0 15:12:59.498 '54000213': Signal - position corrected successfully
0 15:12:59.498 '54000213': Signal - local position [#3457 buy 0.05 AUDUSD at 0.66560 tp: 0.66676] volume exceeds the signal one [#74138047 buy 0.04 AUDUSD at 0.66550 tp: 0.66676], trying to fix
0 15:12:59.498 '54000213': close order #3457 buy 0.02 AUDUSD at 0.66560 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.66676 at price 0.00000
0 15:12:59.794 '54000213': order #3457 buy 0.02 AUDUSD at 0.66560 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.66676 closed at price 0.66339
0 15:12:59.794 '54000213': remainder of order #3457 was opened : #11076 buy 0.03 AUDUSD at 0.66560 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.66676
0 15:12:59.794 '54000213': Signal - position corrected successfully
0 15:12:59.794 '54000213': Signal - local position [#295 sell 0.01 USDJPY at 110.426 tp: 110.345] is equal to the signal one [#72949361 sell 0.04 USDJPY at 109.034 tp: 110.345], no changes are made
0 15:12:59.794 '54000213': Signal - local position [#296 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.07937 tp: 1.09140] is equal to the signal one [#73088121 buy 0.03 EURUSD at 1.10182 tp: 1.09140], no changes are made
0 15:12:59.794 '54000213': Signal - local position [#297 sell 0.01 USDCHF at 0.98391 tp: 0.97402] is equal to the signal one [#73229515 sell 0.08 USDCHF at 0.97512 tp: 0.97402], no changes are made
0 15:12:59.794 '54000213': Signal - local position [#298 sell 0.01 USDJPY at 110.426 tp: 110.345] is equal to the signal one [#73231179 sell 0.06 USDJPY at 109.936 tp: 110.345], no changes are made
0 15:12:59.794 '54000213': Signal - local position [#299 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.07937 tp: 1.09140] is equal to the signal one [#73422543 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.09123 tp: 1.09140], no changes are made
0 15:12:59.794 '54000213': Signal - local position [#301 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.07937 tp: 1.09140] is equal to the signal one [#73915021 buy 0.08 EURUSD at 1.08267 tp: 1.09140], no changes are made
0 15:12:59.794 '54000213': Signal - local position [#1375 buy 0.01 GBPUSD at 1.29519 tp: 1.29630] is equal to the signal one [#74099301 buy 0.07 GBPUSD at 1.29508 tp: 1.29630], no changes are made
0 15:12:59.794 '54000213': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 15:13:00.216 '54000213': Signal - ping to signal server 106.00 ms
0 16:29:48.830 '54000213': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 130% (old value 95%)
0 16:29:48.830 '54000213': Signal - signal provider added position #74227283 sell 0.04 USDCAD at 1.32623
0 16:29:48.830 '54000213': order sell market 0.05 USDCAD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0 16:29:49.782 '54000213': order was opened : #12143 sell 0.05 USDCAD at 1.32617 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000

0 16:29:49.782 '54000213': Signal - signal provider position #74227283 sell 0.04 USDCAD at 1.32623 copied

 
Deposit of signal provider is in SGD, and your deposit is in USD.
You can look at this example https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618#example about how lot size is calculated in case of the different currency deposit of provider and subscriber.
It may also be related to your settings such as Copying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, Stop if equity is less than ... and? especially - Synchronize positions without confirmation.
There are specific reasons for your copying ratio to drop from 130% to 95%:

1. You withdrawn some money from your account.

2. The signal provider deposited some money into his account.

3. Either you or the signal provider changed the leverage of your/his account.

4. You've lowered the participation percentage in signals settings.

So, something of the above or a combination of them happened.

 
Looks like you changed particitationlevel causing a sell-off to Mirror the ratio of the signal. 

Also, 130% must produce more reward/risk and can cause you a margin call if the signal has a large drawdown, ex,, 60%. Your will be closer to 100% = margincall
 
hamster_wheel:
Looks like you changed particitationlevel causing a sell-off to Mirror the ratio of the signal. 

Also, 130% must produce more reward/risk and can cause you a margin call if the signal has a large drawdown, ex,, 60%. Your will be closer to 100% = margincall

No, its not at all like that.

130% copying ratio doesn't mean that you have 130% of the signal provider's risk, it means that you've got a larger account and you will copy at a bigger lot size.

 
Sergey Golubev:
Deposit of signal provider is in SGD, and your deposit is in USD.
You can look at this example https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618#example about how lot size is calculated in case of the different currency deposit of provider and subscriber.

although it differs between SGD and USD, there should be no change in the ratio when the account is running

 
Sergey Golubev:
It may also be related to your settings such as Copying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, Stop if equity is less than ... and? especially - Synchronize positions without confirmation.


from the beginning it has been set like this, and nothing has been changed while the account is running

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

There are specific reasons for your copying ratio to drop from 130% to 95%:

1. You withdrawn some money from your account.

2. The signal provider deposited some money into his account.

3. Either you or the signal provider changed the leverage of your/his account.

4. You've lowered the participation percentage in signals settings.

So, something of the above or a combination of them happened.

1. I added my funds one day before and did not withdraw


2. signal provider does not deposit money, I have checked the signal provider history

3. no leverage is changed, our leverage is always 1: 500

4. The percentage of participation in the signal is set at 60% at the beginning and is not changed when the account is running

 
WIJANARKO PUTRO SANTOSO Santoso:

1. I added my funds one day before and did not withdraw


2. signal provider does not deposit money, I have checked the signal provider history

3. no leverage is changed, our leverage is always 1: 500

4. The percentage of participation in the signal is set at 60% at the beginning and is not changed when the account is running

Your journals says it all, you first withdrawn some money and the copying ratio dropped from 130% to 95% and later you've deposited some money and the ratio increased from 95% to 130%.

This whole up and down caused this partial closure of positions.

If you search thoroughly you will find it at the end, this is alaways the case.

You should never withdraw (or transfer) money from your account, while having open positions from a copying signal.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Your journals says it all, you first withdrawn some money and the copying ratio dropped from 130% to 95% and later you've deposited some money and the ratio increased from 95% to 130%.

This whole up and down caused this partial closure of positions.

If you search thoroughly you will find it at the end, this is alaways the case.

You should never withdraw (or transfer) money from your account, while having open positions from a copying signal.

You can see in the picture, that is my whole history, I have never withdrawn my money. the ratio dropped from 130% to 95% and later increased from 95% to 130%, even though I have never withdrawn the balance.

