I have a problem about percentage for volume conversion and loss my money
You can look at this example https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618#example about how lot size is calculated in case of the different currency deposit of provider and subscriber.
- www.mql5.com
- www.mql5.com
I am a subscriber of a signal.
Signal providers don't add money, and I don't withdrawal money from my account. I lost my money when the transaction was partially closed, why does this happen?
please help me, thanks.
0 15:12:59.139 '54000213': Signal - signal provider has balance 3 166.64 SGD, leverage 1:500
0 16:29:49.782 '54000213': Signal - signal provider position #74227283 sell 0.04 USDCAD at 1.32623 copied
There are specific reasons for your copying ratio to drop from 130% to 95%:
1. You withdrawn some money from your account.
2. The signal provider deposited some money into his account.
3. Either you or the signal provider changed the leverage of your/his account.
4. You've lowered the participation percentage in signals settings.
So, something of the above or a combination of them happened.
Looks like you changed particitationlevel causing a sell-off to Mirror the ratio of the signal.
No, its not at all like that.
130% copying ratio doesn't mean that you have 130% of the signal provider's risk, it means that you've got a larger account and you will copy at a bigger lot size.
Deposit of signal provider is in SGD, and your deposit is in USD.
You can look at this example https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618#example about how lot size is calculated in case of the different currency deposit of provider and subscriber.
although it differs between SGD and USD, there should be no change in the ratio when the account is running
It may also be related to your settings such as Copying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, Stop if equity is less than ... and? especially - Synchronize positions without confirmation.
from the beginning it has been set like this, and nothing has been changed while the account is running
There are specific reasons for your copying ratio to drop from 130% to 95%:
1. You withdrawn some money from your account.
2. The signal provider deposited some money into his account.
3. Either you or the signal provider changed the leverage of your/his account.
4. You've lowered the participation percentage in signals settings.
So, something of the above or a combination of them happened.
1. I added my funds one day before and did not withdraw
2. signal provider does not deposit money, I have checked the signal provider history
3. no leverage is changed, our leverage is always 1: 500
4. The percentage of participation in the signal is set at 60% at the beginning and is not changed when the account is running
1. I added my funds one day before and did not withdraw
2. signal provider does not deposit money, I have checked the signal provider history
3. no leverage is changed, our leverage is always 1: 500
4. The percentage of participation in the signal is set at 60% at the beginning and is not changed when the account is running
Your journals says it all, you first withdrawn some money and the copying ratio dropped from 130% to 95% and later you've deposited some money and the ratio increased from 95% to 130%.
This whole up and down caused this partial closure of positions.
If you search thoroughly you will find it at the end, this is alaways the case.
You should never withdraw (or transfer) money from your account, while having open positions from a copying signal.
Your journals says it all, you first withdrawn some money and the copying ratio dropped from 130% to 95% and later you've deposited some money and the ratio increased from 95% to 130%.
This whole up and down caused this partial closure of positions.
If you search thoroughly you will find it at the end, this is alaways the case.
You should never withdraw (or transfer) money from your account, while having open positions from a copying signal.
You can see in the picture, that is my whole history, I have never withdrawn my money. the ratio dropped from 130% to 95% and later increased from 95% to 130%, even though I have never withdrawn the balance.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I am a subscriber of a signal.
Signal providers don't add money, and I don't withdrawal money from my account. I lost my money when the transaction was partially closed, why does this happen?
please help me, thanks.
0 15:12:59.139 '54000213': Signal - signal provider has balance 3 166.64 SGD, leverage 1:500
0 16:29:49.782 '54000213': Signal - signal provider position #74227283 sell 0.04 USDCAD at 1.32623 copied