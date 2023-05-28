Purchases cancelled - payment system problem? - page 2
I had 2 purchases yesterday that were cancelled. The client writes that he has enough money on the account and he knows another seller who had the same problem yesterday. What's going on?
Same here..as a seller I have a purchase that was cancelled as well..I have written to service desk..still waiting for a reply because according to the statistics the product has been bought but payment cancelled
Well, I cannot be able to know who the client is unless the client gets in touch with me..all I have is a location of the client but not the name.
if the sale did not go through then the number of purchased product should reflect the same as well as the product being inaccessible to the buyer in the same 7 day waiting period.
As it is..I do not know anything except that my stats show me a product is purchased but payment is cancelled by MQL.
Scenario 1: Either the buyer did not successfully purchase the product then maybe there was an issue with the payment process between MQL & Client (**MQL will need to clarify this**)
Scenario 2: Client successfully made payment, received the product but MQL cancelled the payment (**reasons best known to MQL..there is no need for the client to contact me because he/she has already received the product**)
Scenario 3: Client successfully made payment but did not receive the product (**if this was the case the client would have contacted me directly by now**)
So waiting on MQL's response.
some problem
I wrote to service desk on 2020.02.14 - no answer
The service desk is replying based on the following:
We are the forum users, and we can not help you to contact with the service desk,
i am also having the same problem !
Purchase Canceled : No Activations
I think in any scenario mql has to let we know what was problem from customer points of view and who is customer? we (as seller) can contact customer to know the reason.
this looks so weird just mentioning "Purchased canceled. no activation!". then why customer did want to buy product. for sure hes/she tried demo version first and then decided to buy. is there any problem from mql to deliver product to customer... and many other question marks over this type of messaging and informing system.
I think developer/seller deserves more respect.