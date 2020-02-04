80% of growth achieved within 2 days.
Those warnings were made by the robot, and this robot is not making any mistakes (because this robot is using same formulas for all the signals).
This is the explanation by admin -
Rashid Umarov , 2018.10.03 07:47
You say that, as if averaging is not evil, but good. This indicator (for what period of life of the account in percents 80% Growth was achieved) was introduced to clearly show the accounts on which the acceleration tactics are used. A potential subscriber should understand that he has an account that was dispersed in a few days (and perhaps it was one only lucky account of 10-30 accounts) in order to post it later and show a beautiful chart.
A side effect was that it also detects accounts well with averaging tactics that ruined so many deposits. So this warning fulfills
its role.
@Sergey Golubev You have delete the links, but left the huge banner :)
Anyways, the warning is good to exist, however it does not seem to do well with old accounts with little activity for long time and then sprout to live. For example account created 300 days ago without activity, once become active will trigger this warning.
Meanwhile accounts created 5 days ago with tactics used mentioned by Rashid go passed it with no problem.
Not that i care, i don't supply signals, nor take them. Some signal provider should take this to MQ.
but the robot in this case is making mistakes.
I make one trade at a time so no averaging here.
didn't get to 80% gain
only deposited when all trades were closed.
You don't get the meaning of this message.
80% of growth has been achieved in 2 days means that when your total growth today is 15%, the 80% of it, about 12% was achieved during 2 days (as time period of all the minutes your profitable trades were kept opened, not 2 actual days).
This is calculated automatically and we cannot do anything about it.
Try to trade well and don't concentrate too much on these messages.
First of all - it is about how the growth is calculated for the signal -
How is Growth calculated for a signal?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.06 18:25
As I see from this article (TIPS FOR SELECTING A TRADING SIGNAL TO SUBSCRIBE. STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE) -
On the right side you can find a dropdown menu for sorting trading signals using following parameters:
- Rating.General cumulative rating of the system.
- Growth.Current money resources on a trading signal as percentage from the initial balance.
- Equity.Current money resources on a trading signal account.
- Pips.Amount of net profitable points, i.e. amount of points of profitable trades excluding points of unprofitable trades.
- Date created.When the signal became available.
- Price.Monthly signal subscription fee.
- Subscribers.Amount of the trading signal subscribers.
Basic parameters of the left information block include the following:
- Monthly fee for the trading signal. A button for copying the signal and a reference to the manual are located below.
- Growth. Cumulative growth as percentage of the initial balance.
- Net profit.
- Number of subscribers and total amount of funds on their real accounts.
- Maximum drawdown of the signal. Here maximum drawdown is 15.88%, which is a pretty good result and means that the signal provider's trading style does not involve a high risk.
- Weeks. Trading signal lifetime.
- The latest trade. An average number of trades per week and time of holding trades open.
- The last section indicates the broker of the provider and the account type. Maximum leverage is 1:500. Trading mode — Real is also an important parameter. It means that trading with this signal is performed with real money. At the end of the list we can also see the author, i.e. the signal provider.
...
So,
Growth.Current money resources on a trading signal as percentage from the initial balance.
--------------------
You can check by yourself:
- monitoring was started: 2019.07.06 14:06:12
- Initial Deposit: 100.00 USD (the growth is calculated based on initial deposit).
- Total Growth: 15.30% from initial deposit (15.30% from 100.00 USD
--------------------
And now you can see -
Next case -
Next one -
Last case I found -
--------------------
Thus, the robot did not make any mistake.
And this is explanation of admin admin about this indicator/index (about "80% of growth achieved within ..."), means: why signal service is using this indicator/index it was aksed many times in Russian forum so I just translated the reply of admin about it):
Rashid Umarov , 2018.10.03 07:47
You say that, as if averaging is not evil, but good. This indicator (for what period of life of the account in percents 80% Growth was achieved) was introduced to clearly show the accounts on which the acceleration tactics are used. A potential subscriber should understand that he has an account that was dispersed in a few days (and perhaps it was one only lucky account of 10-30 accounts) in order to post it later and show a beautiful chart.
A side effect was that it also detects accounts well with averaging tactics that ruined so many deposits. So this warning fulfills
its role.
You don't get the meaning of this message....
Try to trade well and don't concentrate too much on these messages.
Yes, that's right: I think that this warning may be disappeared later if the signal provider will show some good results on the way as "trading slowly but effective".
Now I understand, Thanks
Hi everyone, I have the warning "80% of growth achieved within 2 days" in two of my strategies, but it is wrong, I even had all my trades closed when I deposited or withdrawed
Any Idea on how to remove the warning? I already tried to remove it and create it again