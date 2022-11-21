How long does it take to activate the signals?

New comment
 

Today I created a new account from my broker because I want to use a new method and sell the signals.

I have created the signal but it is not possible to subscribe yet. I believe there is a minimum of time for which an account must exist. How long is this time?

[Deleted]  
Alessandro Littera: Today I created a new account from my broker because I want to use a new method and sell the signals. I have created the signal but it is not possible to subscribe yet. I believe there is a minimum of time for which an account must exist. How long is this time?

Irrespective of the minimum requirements set by MetaQuotes, do you really think customers are going to subscribe to a newly created signal with no merits?

So I suggest, you just continue trading on that account and let the metrics build up. At some point MetaQuotes will activate subscriptions and if your trading shows promise then you will get some customers.

 
I already have clients. I had created this new account to have the specific data of this method only. How long do you think before MQL will allow subscriptions?
[Deleted]  
Alessandro Littera #: I already have clients. I had created this new account to have the specific data of this method only. How long do you think before MQL will allow subscriptions?

According to your signal's subscription comment "Subscription will be enabled when trading starts", it will probably be enabled within 24 hours of the first trade, on the next website's daily statistics update cycle.

 

Thanks Fernando.

How often do the website update cycles run?

[Deleted]  
Alessandro Littera #: Thanks Fernando.How often do the website update cycles run?
"According to your signal's subscription comment "Subscription will be enabled when trading starts", it will probably be enabled within 24 hours of the first trade, on the next website's daily statistics update cycle."
 
Today: «Subscription not permitted»
 
Alessandro Littera #Today: «Subscription not permitted»

The message is clear, leaves no doubt:



After creating the signal there were no more trades on the account...

 
Alessandro Littera #:
Today: «Subscription not permitted»

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Subscription will be enabled when trading starts

Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.09.15 10:27

At least one trade has to be closed in order for a signal to be available for subscription.


 
last night I had an operation just to see if it was so activated. But it wasn't enough.
New comment