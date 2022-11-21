How long does it take to activate the signals?
Irrespective of the minimum requirements set by MetaQuotes, do you really think customers are going to subscribe to a newly created signal with no merits?
So I suggest, you just continue trading on that account and let the metrics build up. At some point MetaQuotes will activate subscriptions and if your trading shows promise then you will get some customers.
According to your signal's subscription comment "Subscription will be enabled when trading starts", it will probably be enabled within 24 hours of the first trade, on the next website's daily statistics update cycle.
Thanks Fernando.
How often do the website update cycles run?
Today: «Subscription not permitted»
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Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.09.15 10:27
At least one trade has to be closed in order for a signal to be available for subscription.
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Today I created a new account from my broker because I want to use a new method and sell the signals.
I have created the signal but it is not possible to subscribe yet. I believe there is a minimum of time for which an account must exist. How long is this time?