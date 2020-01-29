Strategy Tester Mystery
I have been testing an EA in the Strategy Tester (ST) and find a mysterious problem happens every time. I have wasted hours on trying to overcome this but to no avail!
The ST jumps at one point with 3 hours (highlighted in yellow) because it seemingly stops recording for 12 seconds (11:18:44 - 11:18:56) and when it starts reporting again the values of some of my variables have been incorrectly changed (underlined in red).
What is happening here? It makes it impossible for me to test my EA!
Please assist!
If it's always at the same spot: take a look into visual backtesting that part and see if it happens again.
There is nothing in the code that can cause this. I do not even use the "Sleep" or similar commands. This is a Strategy Tester problem.
Perhaps one of the following can explain this?
1. There is an indicator with an alert running on one of the live charts. If an alert comes through while the ST is running can it stop the recording for a few seconds?
2. To see the entries in the Journal I have to pause the ST so that MT4 can catch up writing the latest values to the journal. Could this possible cause a temporary stop?
3. Could there be a possibility of a gap in the historical data at that moment when it stops recording for 12 seconds?
Anyone have an idea about the possibility of one of these causing my problem?
BarRetracement is a variable of your EA.
There is no problem when running the EA outside the ST.
I have moved to another MT4 from another broker and also changed the testing period but the problem persists:
If I cannot solve this problem I cannot test the EA for profitability.
Are you able to see the datafeed gap if you scroll your chart to that date?
It's normal for EA to have "silent" moments in which they do not perform any operation...
I have found that this effect of skipping time and reporting occurs random.
E.g. I have run the ST over a certain period and the reporting is complete and correct for a specific time and event. Then I run it a second time and then it skips that part which it actually reported on before. Therefore, it cannot be gaps in the data. Here it skips 26 seconds and 8 and half hours where the EA was not run on which it reported fully before on a previous run:
This is a very important EA for me and I am desperate to have it tested properly to establish the profitability and also to optimise it. I am so frustrated!
