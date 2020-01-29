Strategy Tester Mystery - page 2
There is nothing in the code that can cause this. I do not even use the "Sleep" or similar commands. This is a Strategy Tester problem.
As you don't want to show the code, there is no possibility that anyone will be able to offer suggestions.
I have moved to another MT4 from another broker and also changed the testing period but the problem persists:
If I cannot solve this problem I cannot test the EA for profitability.
How did you look at the log ? You need to check the log file directly to be sure to have the full log. If the log is huge (which seems to be your case) not all is written in the Journal window.
I assumed it was from the log as it is not in reverse chronological order.
From my experience, assuming rarely leads to the expected result ;-)
The log from the file has each line starting with a digit, it's not visible in the log excerpt published, so not sure what to assume.
People are doing all kind of weird things, so better to ask.
I have found that this effect of skipping time and reporting occurs random.
E.g. I have run the ST over a certain period and the reporting is complete and correct for a specific time and event. Then I run it a second time and then it skips that part which it actually reported on before. Therefore, it cannot be gaps in the data. Here it skips 26 seconds and 8 and half hours where the EA was not run on which it reported fully before on a previous run:
This is a very important EA for me and I am desperate to have it tested properly to establish the profitability and also to optimise it. I am so frustrated!
I am really grateful for everybody that is trying to help me solve the problem.
The code for this EA is over 900 lines
I did not think anybody would have the strength to learn to read all this code. It is difficult to follow if you are not the author. As I said before the EA works in a normal live situation.
I copy the Journal to Notepad++ file which can handle very large files.
I have another possible reason for the skipping of certain times of recording in the Journal. I have noticed that when the ST is running it sometimes stops (do not know why) and then jumps a few bars forward and resume running again.
Could that be the reason?