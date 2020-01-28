stuck after vps payment
You can go to your profile to check it (to check/to see your VPS on your profile).
You can try to update Internet Explorer to the latest version (the services in metatrader is using Internet Explorer) ... or it may be the other error related to your computer.
Anyway - you can check it on your profile - Hosting.
I looked at your screenshot and I see that (according to your image) - you are on the process of payment for VPS (it should be Next button available).
thank you, I can see the hosting. I tried to migrate ,but it failed
MQL5 VPS is the copy of your metatrader in cloud.
Migration/synchronization process is the following: you are sending something (signals, EA attached to the chart ...) from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
If you get "old file version" message so it means that this ex4 file is incompatible for MT4 build which was installed on your MQL5 VPS as the copy of your Metatrader in cloud). I have no idea which build of MT4 is located in VPS cloud but the latest MT4 build is 1260
So, you should recompile your EA with new MT4 build (using home computer), or (if you bought this EA from the Market as a product) - ask the seller
to provide updated version of this EA.
-----------------
Thanks for the support, man. I bought the ea, and I just got the updated version of ea not quite long and there has not been any new version. And does Mql5 vps allow dll,becase I got an error in the journal saying " imported dll not allowed in hosting server"
You should discuss all those particularities with the seller (the sellers are usually supporting their buyers).
dll is not allowed.
