New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1260 - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
MT4 platform stopped installing on our servers with the message: "Sorry, something went wrong, Try again later".
The issues are faced on USA based servers, in Europe it seems to work fine. Is there any kind of block, restrictions?
It looks like during the installation, there are requests going to api3.mql5.net and content.mql5.com?
MT4 platform stopped installing on our servers with the message: "Sorry, something went wrong, Try again later".
The issues are faced on USA based servers, in Europe it seems to work fine. Is there any kind of block, restrictions?
It looks like during the installation, there are requests going to api3.mql5.net and content.mql5.com?
I think it only has to do with windows updates as my servers are located in Europe. All my operating systems are updated and I can't install on anyone of these. Windows 10, Server 2012 or server 2019. And the best news is that the brokers are still not aware of this issue.
If there is a problem it will need some time for them to notice it because it is not like every trader is (re)-Installing their MT4 every day.
I have not tried it myself but i did do a successful installation 3 day's ago so this problem would be very recently.
I think it only has to do with windows updates as my servers are located in Europe. All my operating systems are updated and I can't install on anyone of these. Windows 10, Server 2012 or server 2019. And the best news is that the brokers are still not aware of this issue.
Metatrader 4 was updated to the build 1265 -
May i ask something,
Why MQL4 has only few time periods and not full periods like MQL5?
Also, using the strategy tester, there is no place to specify few important things, like the starting balance, leverage and so forth which is very important to back test.
Also when i try to download the latest version of MQL4, the file says MQL4setup.exe, but it installs MQL5 which i already have and don't need.
Is this a trick question!!!
May i ask something,
Why MQL4 has only few time periods and not full periods like MQL5?
Also, using the strategy tester, there is no place to specify few important things, like the starting balance, leverage and so forth which is very important to back test.
Also when i try to download the latest version of MQL4, the file says MQL4setup.exe, but it installs MQL5 which i already have and don't need.
Is this a trick question!!!
Last update for MT4 (seems, some minor bug fixing) is 1265.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Download MT4 > MT5 opens
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.20 21:44
The support for MT4 was stopped, and yes - it may be some new builds but with minor fixing only.
Last MT4 update was in 11 of May (current build is 1264).
You can download and install MT4 from the brokers' websites only.
Thanks to Metaquotes for still updating MT4.
MT4 is robust and flexible enough to stay a major reference after so many years, even compared to other recent trading software that are more sexy but less robust for developping EA
I don't know how I would do without it. Even MT5 code is more complex and require more developping time.
So thank you Metaquotes, we'll continue to report bugs for fixing.
Yesterday, I shifted back from mt5 despite of it's great features. Among the many issues it has, mt5 does not display charged commission until you close a trade. A 1 lot trade closed at $56 would just jump to $48 out of nowhere. Mt4 rocks!!