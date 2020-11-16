New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1260 - page 4
how can I download mt4 on my pc
You cannot download MT4 from Metaquotes anymore, go to a broker's website.
Philippe Pauleau:
Thanks to Metaquotes for still updating MT4.
MT4 is robust and flexible enough to stay a major reference after so many years, even compared to other recent trading software that are more sexy but less robust for developping EA
I don't know how I would do without it. Even MT5 code is more complex and require more developping time.
So thank you Metaquotes, we'll continue to report bugs for fixing.
+1
ABSOLUTELY AGREE! Thank you Metaquotes...
METATRADER 4 FOREVER!
Hi,
Good day..
I am new to Meta trader. I wanted to try out MT4 since there are good technical indicators available.
I went to metatrader.com and tried to download and set up MT4 for pc windows 12jun20. the set up file installed MT5 and as such i understand the MT4 indicators with ex4 files would not be working on this?
also i did not see custom indicators in the menu with this installation file, set up done.
i checked youtube and other sources in google and understand that MT5 is encouraged going forward and that is the reason this is sent as a set up file.. but then how to make the ex4 , MT4 customs indicators work.. i am ok if this is compatible and usable in MT4.
by the way these custom indicators are not new and have been used in MT4 by the owner years together.. probably it is not working / no custom indicator menu is found in the given installed set up file by metatrader.. due to my lack of knowledge.
i am sure i am missing something. could anyone help on this.. on how to go about?
thanks in advance
I went to metatrader.com and tried to download and set up MT4 for pc windows 12jun20. the set up file installed MT5
i am sure i am missing something. could anyone help on this.. on how to go about?
Yes you are missing actually reading the topic before posting! Not even the last page.
Post #32, 2 posts before yours
Does anyone know a broker where you can download the MT4 installer that actually works after this great windows update?
Look at post #11 (I did not check it now but it should work on the way I described).
Same problem here. i cannot install MT4 on Windows 2012 anymore.
Great response from one of my brokers:
Dear Felix,
Thank you very much for contacting XX XXX.
Kindly be advised to try to disable or your Firewalls and Antivirus and attempting to install the Mt4 once more.
We did not have any other clients having issues installing the Mt4 platform as of this moment.
My MT4 was updated to build 1264 -