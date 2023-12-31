Decompile Jobs in Freelance - page 5

Farrukh Aleem:

some one can write protection from decompile its completely different thing.

all the jobs i looked at in alains list were 2 sorts: 1) either request to decompile an encrypted file, OR, 2. to create an ea or indicator using an already decompiled code. Both sorts of requests should be reason for instant banning imo, and shouldnt be hard or take long for a bot to be made to weed these losers out of the website. There is already plenty of places for this sort of request on the grey "web". But I am unsure of your meaning, but that is what i was meaning :D

 

Some links which may be useful -

Here is another Decompile Job

 
@Jefferson Judge Metha #: Here is another Decompile Job

Please report the issue via the "complain" link, so that moderators and admin can identify the user.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please report the issue via the "complain" link, so that moderators and admin can identify the user.

Thanks 
