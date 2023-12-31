Decompile Jobs in Freelance - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
some one can write protection from decompile its completely different thing.
all the jobs i looked at in alains list were 2 sorts: 1) either request to decompile an encrypted file, OR, 2. to create an ea or indicator using an already decompiled code. Both sorts of requests should be reason for instant banning imo, and shouldnt be hard or take long for a bot to be made to weed these losers out of the website. There is already plenty of places for this sort of request on the grey "web". But I am unsure of your meaning, but that is what i was meaning :D
Some links which may be useful -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/326086
Here is another Decompile Job
Please report the issue via the "complain" link, so that moderators and admin can identify the user.
Please report the issue via the "complain" link, so that moderators and admin can identify the user.