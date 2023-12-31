Decompile Jobs in Freelance - page 3

i have some questions regarding this rule

10. Copying, selling, licensing, distribution, transmission, modifying, adaptation, translation, development of derivative products, decompilation, reverse engineering, disassembling or other illegal actions directed to deriving source codes of third party software distributed via mql5.com web site services, unless otherwise permitted.


the customer requested a job

the developer will give the Expert in ex4/5 format without the source

and will make a single license and lock the ex4/5 with the customers Name

the customer provided requirement specification as ex4/5 file with name license locked.

developer provided a test ex4/5 file

customer tested and  confirmed

what if we both agreed on this.. is it still prohibited?


 
Abubakar Saidu: is it still prohibited?

What is it? There is no de-compiling in your specification.

 

there is no decompilation

{ he developer will give the Expert in ex4/5 format without the source

and will make a single license and lock the ex4/5 with the customers Name }

we both agreed on licensing the file

 
I think Metaqoutes should create a section in freelance Jobs to complain about Decompile Jobs, as a separate option 
here is the latest
i have a peak indicator that repaints and i want to make it non repaint anymore, so i'm looking for some help. make the indicator more accurate on true peak point. i have the indicator mq4 file.
 
Jefferson Metha:
I think Metaqoutes should create a section in freelance Jobs to complain about Decompile Jobs, as a separate option 
here is the latest
The mq4 file shown in image has g_li_45 upto about 65 

Only English words in there are init start() deinit() the old mq4 notation I reported the job under Other and in comment highlighted Decompile job this was done on 23rd Job is still available in freelance.
Any freelance moderators to check my chat n complaint. 

Thank you
 
Jefferson Metha:
I think Metaqoutes should create a section in freelance Jobs to complain about Decompile Jobs, as a separate option 
here is the latest

The job was deleted.
Seems, some users (you or others) complained about something, and admins of Freelance take an action.

Yes, there is special sections (special but very small) for admins of the services and forum moderators (for the forum posts/threads) to see all the complaints (to decide about what to do). If no one is making any action concerning some complaint so the user(s) can press "Complain" link once again for more explanation.

  
G_ibuf_ 


bla5 

   ArraySetAsSeries(Buff_UpArrow,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buff_DownArrow,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buff_LossArrow,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buff_Count_Points,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buff_Notification,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(G_ibuf_triggers,false);

   ArrayResize(Buff_UpArrow,rates_total);
   ArrayResize(Buff_DownArrow,rates_total);
   ArrayResize(Buff_LossArrow,rates_total);
   ArrayResize(Buff_Count_Points,rates_total);
   ArrayResize(Buff_Notification,rates_total);
   ArrayResize(G_ibuf_triggers,rates_total);

   ArraySetAsSeries(Buff_UpArrow,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buff_DownArrow,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buff_LossArrow,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buff_Count_Points,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buff_Notification,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(G_ibuf_triggers,true);

does this look like a modified decompiled code to anyone else besides me. 

 
Jefferson Metha:

does this look like a modified decompiled code to anyone else besides me. 

Yes.

 
Keith Watford:

Yes.

thank you lemme report. 
 
freelance Job 

this is an example of a decompile gode  
int start() {
   double ld_0;
   double ld_8;
   double ld_16;
  

  intInit()
   SetIndexBuffer(0, g_ibuf_112);
   SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_HISTOGRAM);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, g_ibuf_116);
   SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_HISTOGRAM);
   SetIndexBuffer(2, g_ibuf_120);


   for (li_36 = li_32; li_36 >= 0; li_36--) {
 

double f0_3(double ad_0, double ad_8, double ad_16, int ai_24, int ai_28 = 0) {

Please Customers if your code contains even 1 line of something similar to this please delete from your PC that is a decompiled code. 

I have this indicator written in MQL4 that I want converted to MQL5. In total, it is about 78 lines of code. On completion, the accuracy of the conversion will be measured using both both indicators to ensure that they produce the same value or ranges of values for the same instrument on the same time frame. - en
