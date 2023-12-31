Decompile Jobs in Freelance - page 3
i have some questions regarding this rule
10. Copying, selling, licensing, distribution, transmission, modifying, adaptation, translation, development of derivative products, decompilation, reverse engineering, disassembling or other illegal actions directed to deriving source codes of third party software distributed via mql5.com web site services, unless otherwise permitted.
the customer requested a job
the developer will give the Expert in ex4/5 format without the source
and will make a single license and lock the ex4/5 with the customers Name
the customer provided requirement specification as ex4/5 file with name license locked.
developer provided a test ex4/5 file
customer tested and confirmed
what if we both agreed on this.. is it still prohibited?
What is it? There is no de-compiling in your specification.
there is no decompilation
{ he developer will give the Expert in ex4/5 format without the source
and will make a single license and lock the ex4/5 with the customers Name }
we both agreed on licensing the file
here is the latest.
I think Metaqoutes should create a section in freelance Jobs to complain about Decompile Jobs, as a separate option
here is the latest.
The job was deleted.
Seems, some users (you or others) complained about something, and admins of Freelance take an action.
Yes, there is special sections (special but very small) for admins of the services and forum moderators (for the forum posts/threads) to see all the complaints (to decide about what to do). If no one is making any action concerning some complaint so the user(s) can press "Complain" link once again for more explanation.
does this look like a modified decompiled code to anyone else besides me.
Yes.
this is an example of a decompile gode
Please Customers if your code contains even 1 line of something similar to this please delete from your PC that is a decompiled code.